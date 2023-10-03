I went behind the scenes at Dyson and its new robot vacuum is amazing

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Home Editor for T3, I cover many aspects of the home, including appliances like air fryers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans, and much more. So, when I was invited to visit the Dyson campus based in Malmesbury, I was excited to see the brand’s new floorcare and what it had coming up.

For those new to Dyson, it’s best known for their range of best Dyson vacuum cleaners , including cordless, corded, bagged, handheld and robot models. The brand announced earlier this year its new collection of floorcare solutions, including its latest Dyson Gen5 Detect cordless vacuum, and the Submarine wet roller head . Not only did I get to see these two vacuums in action, but I also got to test out the new Dyson 360 Viz Nav robot vacuum cleaner… and it might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.

Once I arrived at the Dyson campus, I was in awe of all the cool technology and models it had on display. Learning about the history of the company was fascinating and I got to see the very first Dyson vacuum cleaners, and how they’d progressed and adapted into the models we have today.

The most exciting part of the trip was having a look behind the scenes at the Dyson labs. With customer experience at the forefront of design, the Dyson labs investigate and test everything (and I mean everything) to ensure its new vacuum cleaners, fans and air purifiers are the best they can possibly be.

I was amazed by the amount of labs there were and the kinds of things they were testing. For example, there’s an entire lab dedicated to seeing how well each vacuum cleaner picks up different debris, and there are many types of dirt and crumbs that are tested, including US and EU versions of Cheerios! Other labs look into the volume of noise the vacuum cleaners and air purifiers make to ensure they’re almost silent and meet trading standards.

But the lab I liked the most (and I can’t believe I’m about to say this) was the dust lab. Yes, you heard correctly: Dyson has its very own dust lab where microbiologists look into types of dust to see how to clean it properly and more hygienically. Investigating the inner workings of dust is done to help adapt the vacuum cleaner’s power and suction, in order to provide the best clean. I even got to see dust mites under a microscope… which was really gross but still interesting!

After learning about the Dyson process and ethos, I got to see the new vacuum cleaners and air purifiers in action and tried them out for myself. While I enjoyed vacuuming up lentils and powder with the Gen5 Detect and mopping up stains with the Submarine head, the coolest thing I tested out was the Dyson 360 Viz Nav robot vacuum .

One of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market today, the new Dyson 360 Viz Nav is incredibly powerful and intelligent. It works exclusively with the MyDyson app and maps itself across multiple rooms and floors to deliver the most accurate clean. The Dyson 360 Viz Nav features Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology to track where it’s cleaned and will show you how much dirt and dust is collected in specific areas around the home.

I saw this mapping in action, and it was weirdly hypnotising to watch the Dyson 360 Viz Nav find its way around the room. Due to its petite size, it easily slides under coffee tables and sofas, and while it got a little stuck on a lamp base, it quickly corrected itself and got back on track.

So, how does the Dyson 360 Viz Nav clean? After watching it do its job, I’d have to say very well. The robot vacuum has a triple-action brush bar which effectively cleans up a variety of dirt across all floors. It makes subtle noises as it picks up different debris and it effectively maneuvers itself to cover all spots in the home.

What I enjoyed the most about the Dyson 360 Viz Nav was its sensors, particularly the wall sensor. The Dyson 360 Viz Nav has a fisheye lens and 360-degree navigation system to see where it’s going, but to get up close to skirting boards, it has a clever wall follow sensor. When it gets close to walls, a side edge actuator will pop out to pick up dirt and prevent any crashes. I was surprised by how petite, quick and accurate this side attachment was and enjoyed watching it go round the edges.

I had a great time at the Dyson campus and think many people will be excited to try out the new Dyson 360 Viz Nav (available for £1,399.99), just like I was! A big thank you to Dyson for having me!