Xiaomi’s new smart home hub is coming – and I'm obsessed with the design

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has unveiled its new Smart Home Screen 8 PTZ, expected to launch in the coming weeks. It features a square shape, rectangular display and fabric-covered speaker, as well as an integrated pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) camera. Listed on Xiaomi’s China site for ¥9,999 (around £500/$700), it’s on the pricey side, but details remain limited for now.

Xiaomi has unveiled its new smart home hub, expected to launch in the coming weeks. The Smart Home Screen 8 PTZ follows the design of the 2022 Smart Home Screen 10, with a square shape, rectangular display and a fabric-covered speaker below – but with one key addition that stands out.

The hub appears to include an integrated pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) camera. The teaser image also shows the time, date and weekday on the home screen, but the full functionality of the hub hasn’t been revealed.

It's available on Xiaomi's China site for ¥99999 – around £500 or $700 – which is quite steep for a smart home hub. However, information is still very limited at this time, so we'll have to wait to find out more.

The Xiaomi Smart Camera 4C was unveiled last week (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The listing also mentions 360° AI care, though Xiaomi hasn’t explained what that means. With the camera at the front, it could indicate facial recognition or personalised features, but that remains speculative.

The announcement follows Xiaomi’s recent security camera upgrade, hinting that more smart home products could be on the way.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors