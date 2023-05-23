Dyson's new air purifier has active noise cancellation and powerful airflow

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today, Dyson unveiled its new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, its quietest yet most powerful air purifier to date. For those who love Dyson fans and air purifiers , this new addition to the Dyson air treatment range is bound to excite many, particularly with its expansive 10 metre reach and active noise cancellation.

On 23rd May 2023, Dyson announced many new exciting products, including the new Dyson 360 Vis Nav robotic vacuum cleaner and the Dyson Gen5detect . But never one to slow down, Dyson also revealed its Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde as part of its new line-up of technology, and I think I’m most excited about this new air purifier launch.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is equipped with double the airflow compared to its previous purifiers, and has upgraded filtration, compressors and delivery systems. Not only will the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde easily detect dust and dangerous particles in the air, but it will also rid your home of them while making extremely minimal noise.

Engineered with Dyson’s latest Cone Aerodynamics, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde addresses the problems of weak airflow and sluggish projection in larger rooms. This new technology delivers up to 87 litres of airflow per second and pumps purified air around the room up to 10 metres at a time.

Dyson’s Cone Aerodynamics uses the Coanda effect to merge two streams of air over a smooth surface. This new technology is energy efficient, low-pressure and delivers clean condensed air to every corner of your room while also displacing dirty air back towards the filter. Users can also customise the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde angles, so air is expelled at 0°, 25° or 50°, depending on personal preference.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Arguably the most impressive feature of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, and what is likely to attract the most buyers, is its active noise cancellation. Many people dislike air purifiers due to the amount of noise they make but the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde has been re-engineered to make as little noise as possible while giving maximum output.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde has a re-engineered motor bucket, Helmholtz silencer and labyrinth seal, that work together to produce just 56 decibels of sound. The Helmholtz silencer traps sound energy while the labyrinth seal reduces the amount of energy the air holds. The motor within the compressor is soft mounted and isolates the machine’s vibrations while minimising its noise, so the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde can be at full capacity and barely make a sound.

Other notable features include a new CO2 sensor and three-phase filtration system that removes 3x more NO2 compared to Dyson’s previous carbon filter and captures up to 99.95% of particles. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is also packed full of integrated sensors so it can detect, report and kill dangerous particles in the air seamlessly.

To view data and reports from the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, users can see live results on its LCD screen or use the MyDyson app . The app easily controls the air purifier and lets you schedule and monitor purification, even while you’re away from home.

Dyson has yet to confirm a release date or price of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde but it’s expected to become available in the UK later this year.