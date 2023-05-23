Dyson launches its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner & it’s the smartest vacuum I’ve seen

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today, Dyson announced its most powerful robotic vacuum cleaner, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav. Adding to the already expansive line of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners , the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is Dyson’s next generation of robotic vacuum cleaners and it might be the most advanced and efficient cleaning solution I’ve ever seen.

The best robot vacuum cleaners are an effective way to clean up dirt and dust across all floor types using smart precise navigation. Despite their many benefits, Jake Dyson, the Chief Engineer at Dyson found that there were also “many frustrations with current robot vacuum cleaners – some have low suction power or inefficient navigation systems which often get stuck and don’t do a proper job of vacuuming.”

With these issues in mind, “Dyson Engineers have focused on developing machines that overcome these challenges and which increasingly anticipate our needs, understand its environment and operate autonomously." Enter: the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robotic vacuum cleaner .

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is powered by the Hyperdymium motor which spins up to 110,000rpm to deliver six times the suction of other robot vacuum cleaners. The suction is driven by a 360-degree vision system, fisheye lens and Dyson’s Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology, which tracks where the Dyson 360 Vis Nav has been, what it’s cleaned and how much dirt and dust it’s sucked up in specific locations around the home.

The complex navigation system of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav uses 26 sensors to perform its cleaning tasks, including detecting dust, obstacles and walls. With its triple-action brush bar, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav easily cleans and picks up pet hair and debris across all flooring, including hard floors and carpets.

(Image credit: Dyson)

One of the most impressive features of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is the wall follow sensors. The robot vacuum has been cleverly designed to clean closely to the walls of your house with its advanced side edge actuator that gets up close to the edges and follows the wall to pick up even more dirt.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav works exclusively with the MyDyson app to intelligently clean and navigate your house. The app allows you to customise your cleaning by setting up schedules, defining the different zones in your house and adapting the frequency of cleaning in each room.

During your first use of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, the robot vacuum cleaner will create a map of your house and will identify how much dust collects where. Once that’s been identified, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav collects this information and will automatically adjust timings and increase suction power where needed.

The MyDyson app has an easy-to-use interface and will also indicate how much battery the Dyson 360 Vis Nav has left and when the bin is full and needs emptying. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav has a battery life of 50 minutes in a single run and the vacuum will cleverly return itself to its docking station to charge up before finishing its job.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav might be the most intelligent robot vacuum cleaner I’ve ever seen and will become available in the UK later this year.