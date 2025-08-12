iRobot vs eufy vs Dreame: which robot vacuum brand is best?

I was always interested in the appeal of the best robot vacuums , much more so than the generic models that didn’t offer much in the way of additional features and functions. That’s why I decided to focus on iRobot, eufy and Dreame when searching for my own model a while back. I’ve already reviewed quite a lot of robot vacuums, but it’s these three brands that have continued to hit the spot as far as I’m concerned.

While a basic robot vacuum will most likely get the job done, spending a little more on a notable brand like iRobot, eufy or Dreame will ensure that you get a better package overall. For example, there’s the dependability and ease of use that comes from an iRobot model. Meanwhile, eufy is well-known for its clever tech features and mopping capabilities. However, Dreame has some mighty robot vacuums in its product portfolio too.

So, is there really a best brand in this trio of vacuuming heavyweights?

What does a robot vacuum need to do?

I guess that’s the first thing to consider if you’re planning on buying one of the best robot vacuums. Personally speaking, I’m always on the lookout for a robot vacuum that can handle hard wooden floors. That’s where any robot vacuum brands, including iRobot, eufy and Dreame excel. Anyone needing quick and easy cleaning of wood, vinyl or concrete flooring will find these appliances are perfect for the job.

In my experience, little and often is the key to getting the best from any robot vacuum, especially as most models often have fairly small collection bins. However, buy one of the more premium models and they’ll usually have an automatic emptying feature that disposes of the waste from the robot vacuum unit into the main docking station where the unit is regularly recharged.

(Image credit: Future)

While I find robot vacuums are best suited to hard floors, I’ve also had successful cleaning results on rugs and carpets too. Again, the higher specification models with higher suction rates and anti-tangle rollers are the ones to go for here. Also central to getting the job done is to check just how good the accompanying app is. The app software allows users to map the layout of their floor areas, and many of the latest robot vacuums have got this down to a fine art. Once mapped, the robot vacuum can be left to its own devices depending on how you’ve set up its cleaning schedule. Easy.

Another key feature to consider is mopping capability. This adds on the ability to wash over hard surfaces using on board cleaning rotors that gently work their way across the floor using a mild mopping action. Robot vacuums aren’t designed to take on anything too messy or mucky, but for they are perfect for tiled surfaces and some wood floors too. Caution needs to be taken if your wood floors are susceptible to moisture, however. Nevertheless, mopping functionality adds a lot of extra appeal for me.

(Image credit: Future)

iRobot vs eufy vs Dreame: What are my options?

Well, when I reviewed the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max robot vacuum cleaner a while back, I was really impressed with its capabilities. The downside was that it came with a premium price tag, although the great thing about a very competitive robot vacuum marketplace is that prices are frequently slashed. Shop around and it’s highly likely you’ll bag this beauty for a hefty discount and that makes it a very viable option.

As for eufy, the eufy E28 robot vacuum is a cracking appliance that really fits the bill if you’re on the lookout for even more versatility. Alongside packing in even more conventional robot vacuum features and functions, this very recent model comes with the added bonus of a FlexiOne Portable Deep Cleaner. This is a standalone accessory that can be used for areas that need more intensive cleaning. It’s also great for lifting out fresh stains if a spillage has occurred.

Meanwhile, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete robot vacuum is a fantastic option for anyone needing a little bit of extra cleaning magic. My review example was also finished, rather refreshingly, in white, which was a change from the standard issue black plastic finish of most rivals. However, the real highlights were in the feature set, with the main cleaning unit able to climb over obstacles up to 6cm. On top of that, the mopping system was exemplary, with the mops getting cleaned with hot water and dried too.

(Image credit: Future)

iRobot vs eufy vs Dreame: Which robot vacuum should I buy?

As an all-round solution, I think the latter appliance would get my vote when it comes to an iRobot versus eufy versus Dreame robot vacuum shootout. Of course, it very much depends on what you want your appliance to do and, also, the sort of floor coverings that dominate your home. They’re all good machines, but the Dreame does it for me.

The other bonus with all of these robot vacuums is that they can probably be purchased at a discount, which adds extra appeal just in case you’re not yet convinced about owning a hassle-free cleaning machine.