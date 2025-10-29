Govee's new 8-in-1 smart plug is the coolest gadget I've seen in a while

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched a new 8-in-1 smart plug that features two smart outlets, four always on outlets, a USB-A port, a USB-C port and a built-in RGB night light with 15 effects. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the Govee Home app to set timers and schedules. It's available to pre-order on Amazon for $32.99 or around £25, with availability starting in early November.

It’s becoming more and more common these days to see smart home gadgets doing way more than you’d expect. From the Lorex Smart Lightbulb Camera to SwitchBot’s air purifier that doubles as a side table, brands seem to be getting more creative by the day – and now Govee is joining in on the fun.

The brand has just launched an 8-in-1 smart plug, and whilst it’s not entirely clear what all eight of those functions are, it still looks pretty cool. The Goveelife Smart Plug Outlet Extender with Night Light boasts two smart outlets, four always-on outlets, a USB-C port, a USB-A port and even a built-in RGB light – making it unlike any of the best smart plugs out there right now.

Already up for pre-order on Amazon for $32.99 or around £25, deliveries are expected to start in early November. There's currently no word yet on if or when a UK or EU version will land.

(Image credit: Govee)

Each outlet is spaced about 1.97 inches apart, which should make room for even bulkier plugs. Only two of them have smart functionality but the others can be used as standard sockets. The built-in RGB light seems designed to double as a night light, offering 15 colour effects.

As you’d expect, you can control it all remotely via the Govee Home app, which lets you set timers and schedules, and it also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It also comes with 5VA fire protection, as well as surge and overload protection, so it’s as safe as it is smart.

(Image credit: Govee)