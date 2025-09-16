Govee refreshes its best-selling smart outdoor lights ahead of the holiday season

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has refreshed its outdoor favourites – the Icicle Lights and Christmas String Lights 2 – just in time for the holidays. Both are waterproof, app-controlled and packed with dynamic presets, as well as support for Matter and voice assistants. The Icicle Lights start at £139.99/$149.99/€149.99, whilst the Christmas String Lights 2 start at £109.99/$99.99/€109.99, with longer lengths (up to 100m) available in the US.

Govee has given two of its outdoor best-sellers a small refresh just in time for the holiday season – the Icicle Lights and the Christmas String Lights 2. Both are made for outdoor use, so they’re waterproof, durable and perfect for decking out your home for all the upcoming festivities.

From what I can tell, it’s mainly the packaging that’s been updated, which is understandable after Govee’s new launches at IFA the other week. Both sets are available through Govee’s online store, and the good news is they’re on sale in Europe, the UK and the US.

The Icicle Lights come in 10-metre and 20-metre versions, priced at £139.99/$149.99/€149.99 and £249.99/$269.99/€269.99 respectively. The Christmas String Lights 2 are available in 10-metre or 20-metre options for £109.99/$99.99/€109.99 and £149.99/$129.99/€149.99. There are also extra-long 50-metre ($199.99) and 100-metre ($399.99) versions, though those are exclusive to the US.

(Image credit: Govee)

The Govee Icicle Lights feature the brand's upgraded RGBIC LED beads, giving users 16 million colours to experiment with, as well as 78 preset dynamic scenes in the Govee Home app.

The Christmas String Lights 2 bring even more variety, with options for white or green wires. These smart lights use RGBWIC LED beads and feature over 130 preset scenes. Users can also design their own dynamic lighting effects manually, or let Govee’s AI assistant do the work instead.

Both products work with the Govee Home app, Matter and popular voice assistants, and if you’ve read my piece on the five things I’ve learned about Matter, you’ll know why that's so important.