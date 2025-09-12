5 things I've learnt about Matter after testing smart home gadgets for years

When I first started this job, Matter was one of those words that seemed to be everywhere. I thought I understood it, but the more articles I wrote and the more gadgets I tested, the clearer the picture became.

What quickly became clear is that not everyone actually knows what Matter is – and that can feel pretty overwhelming given how often the term comes up these days. I’ve already shared my thoughts on the best ecosystem to choose and which smart home gadget makes the best starting point, but this time, I wanted to focus on Matter.

So, if you’ve got a smart home device in your hands (or in your shopping basket) and you’re not entirely sure how Matter fits in, you’re not alone. To make it easier, I’ve pulled together the five key things I’ve learned over the years.

1. Matter-certified devices work together

When you look at the Matter standard, there's one main piece of information you need to know. A Matter-certified device will work with major platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings, meaning you can buy the products you want without worrying if they’ll integrate with your existing setup.

This means the biggest appeal of Matter is that it removes the compatibility guessing game – the main thing that puts people off buying smart home gadgets in the first place.

2. You can control everything from one ecosystem

One thing I love about Matter is that it doesn’t force you into a single app. Instead, you can pick your preferred smart home ecosystem and control all of your devices there, even if they’re made by different brands.

For example, you could control one of your best Philips Hue lights and a Yale lock in the Alexa app or through your Alexa smart speaker.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Thread extends coverage and stability

If you've heard of the term "Matter over Thread" but you're not sure what it is, you're not the only one. A growing number of Matter devices now use Thread, a networking technology built for the smart home.

Essentially, Matter standardises how devices from different manufacturers communicate, whilst Thread provides a reliable and robust network for them to do so. The result is stronger, more stable coverage around your home, especially in places where Wi-Fi struggles.

4. It runs locally over your home network

Unlike many older smart home systems that rely heavily on cloud servers, Matter is designed to run locally over your home network. Commands are processed in your house, so lights turn on faster, locks respond instantly, and your setup doesn’t grind to a halt if the internet goes down.

5. It's the future of smart home tech

Matter is backed by nearly every major smart home brand, and support is expanding quickly. Many existing devices are being updated to support it via firmware, and new Matter-certified products are arriving all the time.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, but buying into Matter now is essentially future-proofing your smart home. This will make upgrades and additions far simpler down the line, so I couldn't recommend it enough.