Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and here are 3 budget brands you should know about

Starting a smart home can feel a bit overwhelming, especially with so many brands, gadgets, and apps to choose from. The good news is, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get started, and you also don’t need to dive straight into complex automation.

I’ve already shared advice on the best gadget to start with and the best ecosystem to choose, but if you’re looking for affordable and easy-to-use smart home products, it’s time to take a closer look at a few brands that consistently stand out.

In this guide, I’ll introduce three budget-friendly smart home brands worth knowing before you start building your setup – and explain why they’re worth checking out.

1. IKEA

(Image credit: IKEA)

I will never stop raving about IKEA’s smart home range, and that’s because there’s simply so much choice at such incredible prices. Whilst most of IKEA’s devices used to be controlled exclusively through the IKEA Home smart app, many are now launching with Matter compatibility, which makes them far more versatile. If you’ve read my piece on the five things I’ve learned about Matter, you’ll know just how exciting this is.

If I was dipping my toe in the smart home world for the first time, IKEA is where I’d star. Grab a couple of bulbs, a smart plug, and maybe one of its motion sensors, and watch how much easier it makes everyday life.

2. Aqara

(Image credit: Aqara)

Aqara has built a strong reputation for offering well-designed devices at affordable prices. From motion sensors to smart hubs, the products feel solid and reliable, and after testing several, the automation options are incredibly useful as well.

What sets Aqara apart is its support for multiple protocols like Zigbee and Thread, along with compatibility with Apple HomeKit. More of its devices are also becoming Matter-compatible, making it easier to integrate them into different smart home systems.

It’s a good choice if you want functional, stylish smart home devices without spending a fortune. Its latest video doorbell impressed us in testing, scoring five stars for its performance, clarity and ease of use.

3. TP-Link Tapo

(Image credit: TP-Link Tapo)

Finally, TP-Link’s Tapo line is perfect if you want affordable smart home devices with the features of premium products. The gadgets are intuitive, simple to set up, and often cheaper than many competitors – which is all you could ask for really? I’ve been using Tapo cameras and plugs for a while now, and they’ve never let me down.

One standout is the new Tapo C660 security camera, which offers 360-degree coverage in 4K and even solar power – all for just £139.99 on Amazon.