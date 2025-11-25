I love affordable smart home tech – here are my favourite subscription-free security cameras with a Black Friday discount
They’ll save you money now and in the long run
I absolutely love building up my smart home – especially with budget-friendly brands. IKEA, Aqara and Blink make up a huge chunk of my setup, so you can imagine my excitement when Black Friday rolls around and everything gets even cheaper.
However, one of the biggest downsides to smart security gadgets is the subscription fees. So many cameras lock basic features behind monthly payments, which puts a lot of people off. Thankfully, there are some great brands that either skip subscriptions entirely or offer free tiers that still have a lot of useful features.
I’ve previously rounded up my favourite subscription-free security cameras, but below you’ll find the best Black Friday deals I’ve spotted so far. They’ll save you money now and in the long run – exactly how budget smart home tech should be.
UK deals
An excellent choice for indoor monitoring, featuring a sharp 2K video quality and automatic motion tracking for a competitive price.
With 1080p Full HD resolution and a 130-degree field of view, users can access live view and up to six hours of event video previews with the free tier.
The Blink Outdoor 4 has a two-year battery life and IP65 weather rating, and can be used without a subscription for live viewing and motion alerts.
The Reolink Altas PT Ultra is a feature-packed 4K smart camera that offers 360° panoramic coverage. It's also subscription-free for core features like local video storage via a microSD card or a Reolink Home Hub.
The Tapo C660 Kit doesn't require a subscription for core features like AI detection, and the camera includes built-in intelligence to identify people, pets and vehicles.
US deals
The free Arlo plan includes live streaming, two-way audio and motion alerts, so the Essential Security Camera is a great choice if you're looking for a simple ourdoor camera.
The Lorex Smart Lightbulb Camera lets you monitor your home from a standard E26/E27 compatible socket. Storage is also available via MicroSD (not included) or 24/7 with a Fusion Recorder, so there's no subscription needed.
Just like Reolink's other security cameras, the Elite Pro Floodlight PoE provides local storage with an microSD card or the centralised management of an NVR system.
When it comes to Ring, a lot of people forget that you can access live viewing and respond to doorbell notifications without a subscription, but recording and saving footage requires a plan.
Eufy remains one of our favourite subscription-free brands, and now the SoloCam S340 lets you capture every event that occurs around your home in ultra-clear 3K resolution.
