Move over Ring – Aldi’s new video doorbell is here and it costs less than £17
It's also completely subscription-free
QUICK SUMMARY
Aldi has launched a new budget-friendly video doorbell that’s completely subscription-free thanks to its support for microSD cards (up to 32GB).
Priced at just £16.99, it's available now in Aldi stores only.
Aldi is no stranger to a good dupe, and after it launched its own version of the Thermomix earlier this year, I didn’t think things could get any better. That was until a smart security camera priced at under £17 landed in my inbox.
Yep, Aldi is officially giving Ring a run for its money with the launch of a new video doorbell that might just be the cheapest one I’ve ever seen. It’s also completely subscription-free, which is great considering how many of us are getting fed up with ongoing subscription fees for smart home gadgets.
The new Aldi video doorbell is available in-store only for just £16.99 (around $23), so I’d recommend heading down there as soon as possible before they sell out – which, knowing Aldi, is bound to happen fast.
In terms of features, it’s definitely got the basics covered. There's two-way talking, multiple chime sounds, and a surprisingly decent battery life. It's also "water and dust resistant", but its IP rating is yet to be revealed.
The resolution unfortunately tops out at 480p, so it’s not going to rival premium models anytime soon. If you’d prefer something with sharper video quality, check out our roundup of the best video doorbells.
Still, for just £16.99, it’s an absolute steal for what you get, and I’m very close to popping down to my local Aldi to pick one up myself.
