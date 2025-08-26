Swann’s new security camera has a built-in solar panel and no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has launched its new EVO Wireless Solar security camera. Priced at £99.99 / $129.99, the camera has an integrated solar panel and no subscription fees.

Home security company, Swann has just debuted its latest security camera , and it could give Arlo and eufy a run for their money. The Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera has an integrated solar panel, 2K HD video and no subscription fees – you’ll be surprised by the cost, too.

The new Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera has renewable energy in mind, thanks to its integrated solar panel. Built-in solar panels have been on trend within the security camera market this year, with many brands introducing this handy feature, although most have a huge additional solar panel hanging off them rather than integrated.

The Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera keeps things compact and simple with the solar panel built into the top of the camera. It only needs 45 minutes of sunlight to generate enough power for daily use, and the camera is weatherproof so it can withstand extreme conditions, including heat, rain and snow.

To protect and monitor your home, the Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera has 2K Quad HD resolution video and 120-degree viewing angles. With its advanced image sensors, the Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera can see clearly during the day and night, and it also comes with infrared night vision.

(Image credit: Swann)

The new camera from Swann comes with heat and motion detection, so it can pick up any irregular temperatures that could be associated with a fire, as well as people moving around outside your home. Its two-way audio feature also means you can chat with family, friends and delivery people – or shout at any potential intruders to get off your property.

With costs in mind, the Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera has an 16GB MicroSD which stores your footage locally. Your recordings can then be accessed via the Swann Security app – which you can also use to talk remotely to visitors – and there’s no subscription fee – see our favourite security cameras that don’t require a subscription for more details.

The Swann EVO Wireless Solar security camera is available now for £99.99 / $129.99 at Swann .