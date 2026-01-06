Good enough for the Batmobile – this foldable steering wheel tucks away when not in use

Quick Summary In a world's first, Autoliv and Tensor have introduced a foldable steering wheel designed for autonomous driving. The wheel can be used to drive traditionally, but also folds away to give more room while the car runs autonomously.

One of the most exciting automative announcements from CES 2026 is a foldable steering wheel that even Batman would be proud to use.

Autoliv and Tensor have created a foldable wheel which can switch between standard and auto modes. The wheel is out and usable as normal for manual driving, but tucks away when in autonomous driving mode, leaving additional space for the driver.

Autoliv Foldable Steering Wheel - YouTube Watch On

Despite being very future focused, the Tensor Robocar will reportedly be available for volume production as early as the second half of 2026. With Ford planning a similar release date for hands-free driving, this could therefore be the year of truly autonomous cars.

The Autoliv steering wheel is integrated into the Tensor Robocar so that it will seamlessly fold away when the car is in Level 4 autonomous driving mode.

In this state, the car can handle all driving tasks within defined conditions without the need for human intervention.

(Image credit: Autoliv)

The idea is to clear the driver's space for a more comfortable ride. It also brings into reality the long designer-led concept of using the car cabin as a multifunctional space.

For the safety conscious that may be wondering, yes, the airbag still works regardless of which mode the wheel is in. An airbag integrated into the instrument panel is engaged when the wheel is in autonomous mode. While driving, the airbag located inside the wheel itself is activated.

Jay Xiao, CEO of Tensor, said: "Fully self-driving technology provides a groundbreaking user experience, but manual driving in certain scenarios is still desired by many people.

"Our dual-mode approach with a foldable steering wheel combines the best of both worlds and gives customers the freedom to choose."

Tensor Robocar: pricing and availability

The Tensor Robocar featuring the Autoliv folding steering wheel has been announced as ready for mass production later this year.

Whether that will be the case, and what that translates into in terms of availability, is another matter that's yet to be addressed.