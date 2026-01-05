Eufy's best robot vacuum is getting a huge upgrade – and it's my favourite CES launch so far

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has officially announced its Omni S2 at CES, with pre-sale starting 6th January and full launch on 20th January. Building on the popular Omni S1, the S2 features the HydroJet 2.0 self-cleaning mop, AeroTurbo 2.0 suction system, and 3D MatrixEye 2.0 for obstacle avoidance. Pricing is $1,599.99, with availability on Eufy's website and Amazon. UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but it's expected to be around £1,399.99.

Eufy has just announced at CES that its long-awaited Omni S2 is finally on the way, with a pre-sale starting tomorrow on the brand’s online store. The Omni S2 was first revealed back at IFA in September, but things went pretty quiet after that, so it’s great to see it’s now officially arriving.

I’m especially excited about this launch because the Omni S1 was one of the best robot vacuums I’ve ever reviewed, so an upgraded version has me very intrigued. There are a few key upgrades beyond the price, including the HydroJet 2.0 self-cleaning mopping system and the world’s first built-in aromatherapy system, which fills your home with a subtle fragrance during cleaning cycles.

The S2 hits pre-sale on 6th January with 12.5% off, and it officially launches on 20th January at an RRP of $1,599.99 on Eufy's website and Amazon. UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but it's expected to be around £1,399.99.

(Image credit: Eufy)

First, there are now two revolutionary cleaning systems working in tandem. The HydroJet 2.0 self-cleaning mop electrolyses tap water to kill 99.99% of common household germs, giving truly clean hard floors. Meanwhile, the AeroTurbo 2.0 system delivers 30,000 Pa of suction and uses a dual zero-tangle brush system to capture hair and debris without clogging.

The S2 also recognises carpet type, adjusts suction, boosts pressure for thick carpets, and can cross thresholds up to 35mm whilst cleaning carpets up to 50mm deep. Its adaptive chassis lifts up to 5cm, making it capable of crossing thick rugs and layered mats. The 3D MatrixEye 2.0 identifies and avoids over 200 household obstacles, and the S2’s AI even detects tassels on rugs to prevent tangles.

(Image credit: Eufy)

The UniClean Station 2.0 takes the convenience up another level, emptying the dustbin, washing and drying the mop, refilling water and managing detergent automatically. It also generates a hypochlorous acid and ozone water solution in the tank, cutting pathogens by up to 99.99%.

Finally, there’s also the built-in aromatherapy system, featuing scents like Citrus & Basil, Bamboo & Sage, and Bergamot & Lychee, keeping your home smelling fresh whilst it cleans.

One of our brilliant freelancers is currently testing the Omni S2, so keep an eye out for the full review coming soon.