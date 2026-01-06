Forget IKEA, this is the wireless charging tray discerning iPhone owners will want

Quick Summary This new valet tray is designed to offer a place for your valuables and to wirelessly charge your devices. It looks killer, too.

With so many tech launches coming out of CES 2026 right now, you might be feeling a little fatigued with shiny new tech. If you're looking for something a little more luxurious, the new Twelve South Valet tray might be exactly what you're looking for.

This isn't any old valet tray, either. While the leather top panel might give it the appearance of something old-school, there's plenty of neat tech packed inside.

The main feature is a wireless charging pad, which can be utilised to power up any Qi2 compatible devices, including iPhones, AirPods and more. There's also a USB-C port under the base, which allows you to charge another device from the same device.

A range of channels under the base enable users to manage their cables effectively, ensuring that the tray always looks its best. That visual appeal is a big part of the brand's design goal, with the aim of separating itself from the more tech-driven wireless charging solutions.

The wireless charging pad is a soft-cornered square, which can be oriented on either side of the tray for optimal placement. There's no bright lights or plastic shapes here – like this IKEA wireless charger we saw recently – instead, you'll see a soft, glowing light indicator which pulses for eight seconds to confirm a charge has started, but that's it. Beyond that, there's no unwanted light pollution, which is great for a device which will likely sit beside your bed.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

There are a range of different frame and base colour options available, with each able to be switched out interchangeably. The base comes in either black or taupe Nappa leather, while the frame can be had in black, taupe, brown or ecru.

Priced at US$179.99 (approx. £130 / €150 / AU$265) this is certainly not the cheapest thing, but it does elegantly fuse a couple of different nightstand essentials in a package which looks neat.

