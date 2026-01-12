Anker unveiled a new generation of charging accessories last week – here’s the full list

QUICK SUMMARY Anker has revealed a new lineup of charging accessories at CES, ranging from smart wall chargers, wireless charging stations, a multi-port power strip and a compact docking station. Most products are launching over the next few months, with pricing confirmed in the US and wider availability still to come.

Anker unveiled an impressive lineup of charging gadgets at CES last week, very much sticking to its recent habit of dropping multiple products at once. After a strong end to 2025 – particularly when it comes to the best power banks – the brand is now shifting focus towards more permanent charging solutions.

In total, four new devices were announced, ranging from wall chargers, wireless charging stations, power strips and a work-from-home docking station. Each one is clearly designed to make everyday charging feel a little less fiddly, whether that’s through smarter power management, more compact designs or better desk organisation.

You’ll find a quick breakdown of each launch below, though it’s worth noting that UK pricing and availability are still to be confirmed for most models, with the Anker Nano Docking Station being the exception.

1. Anker Nano Charger 45W

(Image credit: Anker)

Arguably the standout reveal is the new Anker Nano Charger, which intelligently recognises your iPhone and adapts its charging behaviour to help protect long-term battery health. It switches between fast charging, steady charging and a gentle trickle as needed, reducing unnecessary stress on the battery.

There’s also a handy interactive display that shows real-time charging power and temperature, and the 180° foldable plug ensures the screen always faces you.

Pricing is also very budget-friendly, launching later this month at $39.99, with a pre-order deal bringing it down to just $29.99.

2. Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station

(Image credit: Anker)

Following on from last year’s larger model, Anker has also introduced a more compact 3-in-1 wireless charging station. Despite its smaller footprint, the Prime Wireless Charging Station can charge an iPhone 17 to 80% in just 55 minutes, also featuring an airflow cooling system to keep things running efficiently.

The big upgrade this time around is a foldable design, making it far more travel-friendly than its predecessor. It’s priced at $149.99 and is expected to launch in the coming months.

3. Anker Nano Power Strip

(Image credit: Anker)

The Anker Nano Power Strip takes a different approach, offering a 10-in-1 setup designed to keep desks neat and cable chaos under control. It includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and six AC outlets, with up to 70W available from a single USB-C port for powering laptops and gaming gear.

Built-in safety features also make an appearance, and it’s set to arrive in mid-April priced at $69.99.

4. Anker Nano Docking Station

(Image credit: Anker)

Finally, there’s the Anker Nano Docking Station, the only product you can buy right now. It’s Anker’s first dock with a built-in removable hub, designed for both permanent desk setups and grab-and-go use.

It supports triple display outputs, including up to 4K on a single screen, alongside 100W upstream charging and 10Gbps data transfer. Pricing is set at $149.99 in the US and £139.99 in the UK.