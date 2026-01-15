Tessan’s new travel adaptor is unbelievably small – and it has a price tag to match

It's set to be a go-to gadget for travellers this year

Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in News
Tessan Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter
(Image credit: Tessan)
QUICK SUMMARY

Tessan has launched its new Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter PD 20W, measuring just 3.33 × 2.01 × 1.24 inches and weighing only 103g. It supports four plug types for use around the world, delivers up to 2,000W from its AC outlet, and includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for charging up to four devices at once.

It has an RRP of $39.99/€24.99 but is currently discounted on Amazon in the US and some European countries. UK availability and pricing is yet to come.

Tessan has announced its new Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter PD 20W, making it one of the smallest travel adapters the brand has ever made. Measuring just 3.33 × 2.01 × 1.24 inches and weighing 103g, it’s also easily one of the slimmest options among the best travel adaptors right now.

Tessan Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter

(Image credit: Tessan)

In terms of design, the adapter includes Type C (EU), Type G (UK), Type I (Australia) and Type A (US) plugs, all neatly tucked into the body and released via a simple slider on the side.

You can charge up to four devices at once, with up to 2,000W from the AC socket, alongside two USB-C ports (up to 20W each) and one USB-A port (up to 18W). The total combined USB output tops out at 20W, which should be plenty for phones, earbuds and other travel gadgets.

Tessan Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter

(Image credit: Tessan)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

