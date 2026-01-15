Tessan’s new travel adaptor is unbelievably small – and it has a price tag to match

QUICK SUMMARY Tessan has launched its new Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter PD 20W, measuring just 3.33 × 2.01 × 1.24 inches and weighing only 103g. It supports four plug types for use around the world, delivers up to 2,000W from its AC outlet, and includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for charging up to four devices at once. It has an RRP of $39.99/€24.99 but is currently discounted on Amazon in the US and some European countries. UK availability and pricing is yet to come.

Tessan has announced its new Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter PD 20W, making it one of the smallest travel adapters the brand has ever made. Measuring just 3.33 × 2.01 × 1.24 inches and weighing 103g, it’s also easily one of the slimmest options among the best travel adaptors right now.

Despite its tiny design, the adapter is designed to work in a wide range of countries, supporting four plug types and delivering up to 2,000W through its AC outlet. As you’d expect, it works with devices that support 100V-250V dual voltage, though Tessan is clear that it doesn’t convert voltage.

The Tessan Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter has an RRP of $39.99/€24.99, but it’s currently discounted on Amazon in the US and some European countries. It hasn’t arrived in the UK just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as it does.

In terms of design, the adapter includes Type C (EU), Type G (UK), Type I (Australia) and Type A (US) plugs, all neatly tucked into the body and released via a simple slider on the side.

You can charge up to four devices at once, with up to 2,000W from the AC socket, alongside two USB-C ports (up to 20W each) and one USB-A port (up to 18W). The total combined USB output tops out at 20W, which should be plenty for phones, earbuds and other travel gadgets.

