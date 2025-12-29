I've been waiting for IKEA to bring this essential iPhone gadget to the UK – now it's available for just £7

Quick Summary IKEA has finally brought its all-new wireless charger range to the UK. The VÄSTMÄRKE series is Qi2 certified and compatible with MagSafe iPhones and Google's Pixel 10 range.

It was revealed a couple of weeks ago that IKEA had launched its own range of Qi2 wireless chargers – which are compatible with Apple's MagSafe technology and the Google Pixel 10 series. But it was limited in availability at the time.

Thankfully though, it has now been released in other countries too – including the UK. And what's more, it certainly won't break the bank.

The IKEA VÄSTMÄRKE range is made up of three accessories – a wireless charger in the shape of a doughnut, another that works like a charging stand, and a final one that includes a dish-shaped light underneath,

The cheapest starts at just £7, but even the most expensive only weighs in at £15, so these could be ideal solutions for iPhone and Pixel 10 owners who don't want to splash out on pricey first-party equivalents.

Each of the chargers offers magnetic connectivity and is Qi2.0 certified for up to 15W wireless charging. Compatibility could expand in the new year too, as other manufacturers (such as Samsung) are rumoured to be introducing Qi2 support to their new phones.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The only model available to order on the IKEA website at present is the doughnut-shaped VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger. Not only does it attach to the rear of your handset like a MagSafe charger, it can be used like a PopSocket to hold your device when viewing content.

It only comes in red, so does rather stand out, but can also be used as a bedside charging plate with its soft, silcone form factor.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The other two are not available for delivery as yet, but are still listed on the UK site. There's the neat, cork-wrapped Wireless Charging Stand, which works in similar fashion to many other MagSafe stands. And there's the VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger with Lighting, which adds a lit dish underneath the charging plate.

This can be used to store keys or your glasses, for example. You can even use it as a bedside light.

I fully expect all three to be available in your local IKEA store and online very soon. As long as they don't sell out quickly, of course.