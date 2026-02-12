Samsung Galaxy S26 phones get a surprise freebie after all – you'll have to be quick to grab it though

Quick summary Samsung will be offering its traditional double storage pre-order offer for the Galaxy S26 in select regions, after all. Previous reports suggested it had been ditched. Those in Europe will be able to take advantage, but it doesn't apply to the US.

Samsung is offering double storage for those pre-ordering the new Galaxy S26 devices, saying that pre-orders will get 512GB of storage for the price if 256GB – which is worth £170, it claims. However, shoppers will have to buy the new device by 10 March 2026 to quality – suggesting that's when the pre-order period will end and shipping begins.

Samsung has now confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked will take place on 25 February, which will see the introduction of the Galaxy S26 family of phones, thought to consist of the S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra.

Invitation for Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

Samsung's UK website has been updated to reflect this, inviting fans to register for the event which comes with a number of benefits. First, there's a £30 voucher to spend on "Galaxy ecosystem products" when buying the new phone. Second, there's the option to win vouchers, but third and most importantly, there's a load of detail about pre-orders.

Most exciting here are the details about the double storage deal. This is something that Samsung has offered in the past, as a great incentive to pre-order and buy early instead of waiting for discounts later in the product lifecycle.

Storage has a genuine benefit – and we'd previously reported that this was unlikely to happen because of the crisis in RAM and storage pricing.

It comes as a pleasant surprise to find this offer in place, therefore – and it's a great incentive for those looking to buy the new phones.

Thankfully, the small print gives us more useful information: for starters, Samsung openly refers to the event being for the launch of new Galaxy phones and Galaxy Buds – so that's confirmation that new Buds are coming too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung then says: "Pre-order and get the 512GB model for the future price of the 256GB", before outlining the timeframe.

"Pre-orders will begin on 25 February 2026 at 6pm," it adds. "Buy the larger storage variant (512GB) by 10/03/26 and pay the future price of the smaller storage variant (256GB)."

That date of 10 March 2026 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 will be on general retail from Wednesday 11 March 26.

It's also clear that registering isn't necessary to get the double storage offer, but if you do register, Samsung will email through the £30 voucher to spend on accessories, which doesn't include the phone, but does cover "Galaxy Watches, Buds, Tablets and Computing products". That lasts until 10 March 2026.

The takeaway from this is that you need to move fast to take advantage of the preorder offers or the voucher – because once we hit 10 March 2026, you'll lose access to those benefits.

Samsung would like you to register and will then send you emails – so you're basically signing up for marketing – but that might mean you don't miss the offers.

The UK pre-order offer also appears on Samsung's European sites, such as Germany and France, but does not appear to apply in the US or Australia.