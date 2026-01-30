Leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 prices might surprise – the Ultra becomes more affordable, but standard S26 goes up

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S26 could get more expensive compared to the Galaxy S25, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be cheaper than the S25 Ultra. This is thought to be due to rising prices of RAM and storage in the new devices.

Samsung might have to adjust the prices of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 models to account for the increasing cost of components – like RAM and SSD storage. But there could be a twist here: the flagship Galaxy S26 UItra might become more affordable.

We recently reported that Apple could be looking to absorb the costs of more expensive components to keep the price of the iPhone stable, but for Samsung there seems be a different approach.

That could see an increase in the price of the entry-level Galaxy S26, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra surprisingly becomes cheaper. That may see shoppers turning to the flagship model rather than the lower-spec devices, and for Samsung it means that higher price devices appear to be better value.

While this isn't confirmed – we still don't have an official date for Galaxy Unpacked – these details have surfaced thanks to leaked pricing in Sweden, shared by WinFuture. We need to take into account that Sweden is typically expensive, but the positioning of the different devices is likely to be reflected across different regions.

How much could the Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones cost?

Samsung is said to be dropping the 128GB option that was available for the Galaxy S25, so that means 256GB will become the norm, meaning prices are naturally more expensive.

The starting price for the Galaxy S26 256GB is reported to be 11,990SEK (approximately £940 / €1,130 / $1,350), quite a bit higher than the Galaxy S25 256GB which comes in at £859 / €869 / $859.

That said, the standard Galaxy S has been relatively good value for money up to now. The Galaxy S26+ – according to the leaked details – won't be subject to the same changes, sticking to the prices for the Galaxy S25+.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, then, could be where there's the biggest surprise: according to the leak, Samsung might reduce the price of this device. In Sweden, it's said that the price of the 256GB model will drop from 17,990SEK to 16,990SEK. That's about £80 / €95 / $110 using a quick conversion.

That could see the Samsung flagship phone start at £1,149 / €1,199 / $1,199, which looks like an attractive price. That follows through into the 512GB version, but the 1TB model is said to be the same price as the Galaxy S25 Ultra at that size.

The source also notes that Samsung is likely to ditch one of its popular promotional offers with the launch of these devices. In the past we've seen "double storage" for those pre-ordering the phones or when buying early in their lifecycle. Reportedly, this incentive could be dropped, as a reflection of the increasing price of storage specifically.

We're expecting Galaxy Unpacked to take place on 25 February, but Samsung it yet to confirm this.