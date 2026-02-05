Watch out Philips Hue – Dreame’s new lightstrip is bright, colourful and seriously affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched the Lightstrip P11 in Europe. The smart lightstrip comes with RGBICWW LEDs with 108 beads per metre. Priced at €99, the Dreame Lightstrip P11 is situating itself as a budget-friendly Philips Hue alternative.

Watch out Philips Hue – Dreame has finally launched its new lightstrip in Europe, after being shown various times at both IFA 2025 and CES 2026. The Dreame Lightstrip P11 has multiple lighting modes and effects, and a budget-friendly price tag that could challenge Philips Hue’s line-up of smart strip lights .

With a full length of five metres, the Dreame Lightstrip P11 features RGBICWW LED lights and totals to 108 beads per metre. The lightstrip is broken up into six LEDS per segment which generates up to 1,800 lumens of brightness which is significantly higher than similar strips and kits from its competitors.

The Dreame Lightstrip P11 offers a wide array of colours and whites which can be selected and customised via the Dreamehome app. It also has over 70 preset lighting effects to play with, including music synching modes so you can get the lightstrip to react to audio with different colours.

(Image credit: Dreame)

The best feature of the Dreame Lightstrip P11 is its multi-zone control, which allows you to choose different colours and shades for different segments of the lightstrip.

Users can keep the five metre strip as a whole or cut it up to cover different areas, like shelves or furniture. It comes with three metres of adhesive backing for easy set-up.

Other than the Dreamehome app, the Dreame Lightstrip P11 can become part of a wider smart home ecosystem, thanks to Matter support. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls.

After months of waiting, the Dreame Lightstrip P11 is finally available to buy, but only in select European countries . It’s priced at €99, making it a great budget-friendly to Philips Hue and other smart lighting brands.