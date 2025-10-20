Flic gives its app a major free upgrade to better control your smart buttons

QUICK SUMMARY Flic has announced an upgraded version of the Flic app for all its smart buttons and hubs. Available now for iOS and Android, the new Flic app has had a major redesign, including a revamped Sonos feature.

Flic has just given its app a major upgrade to make it easier than ever to control your smart buttons – and it’s free! The Flic app has had a huge design overhaul, including a better version of its Sonos integration, and future-proof features – here’s what you need to know.

If you’re new to Flic, the Swedish brand is well known for designing smart wireless buttons, portable gadgets that control smart lights , blinds, music and other devices. They’re handy alternatives to using an app or voice control, and integrate seamlessly into your house decor.

Although smart buttons are an alternative to using an app, Flic still has its own app so you can customise what your Flic smart button does. Now, the updated Flic app has been vastly improved, fixing common bugs that users have complained about before, and future-proofing it with improved stability and quicker delivery of updates.

The new Flic app now has a more laid out design, so it’s much easier to customise your smart buttons. Users can decide which button does what, set automations and timers, and connect to many smart home devices, including products from IKEA, Philips Hue, Homey and LIFX.

(Image credit: Flic)

Flic has also upgraded its app to improve its Sonos feature. Flic is compatible with many music streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music, and it can team up with Sonos speakers and soundbars, too. Now, users can play music on any Sonos speaker directly with a tap or gesture.

This Flic app update is coming at a great time, as the highly anticipated Flic Duo is almost here. Announced back at CES 2025 , the Flic Duo is the brand’s most versatile smart button, as it detaches from the wall for on-the-go controls and controls your lights with gestures.

The updated Flic app now has full compatibility with the Flic Duo to offer more ways to interact with your smart devices. While the Flic Duo is up for pre-order and expected to launch later this year, the new Flic app is available now as a free update for iOS and Android.