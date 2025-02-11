This smart button detaches from the wall and controls your lights with gestures

QUICK SUMMARY The second round of pre-orders for the Flic Duo are finally here. The Flic Duo is a new smart button that mounts and detaches from the wall so you can control your lights quickly and on-the-go.

During CES 2025, Flic announced its latest smart button and a second round of pre-orders are finally live. The new Flic Duo is the brand’s most versatile smart button yet, as it detaches from the wall for on-the-go controls and controls your lights with gestures.

Flic is known for its range of smart buttons and dimmers that offer easy control over the best smart lights , blinds and other smart home devices. Typically, a smart button stays in a fixed place but with versatility in mind, Flic announced its new Duo smart button that can move around and outside the home with you for quicker and easier controls.

The Flic Duo has proved immensely popular since its announcement back in January 2025, with batch one of its pre-orders selling out. Now, the second batch of the Flic Duo is available to pre-order – and it’s definitely something you’ll want to get your hands on.

Compared to other Flic smart buttons, the Flic Duo has more of a remote control design – which is what it’s designed to be used for, really. At just 8mm thick, it’s a wall-mountable device that sits on your wall but the most exciting part of it is that the Flic Duo is detachable.

For on-the-go controls, the Flic Duo can be removed from the wall and you can carry it around with you. Users can also use it by hand to control their lights, blinds, music and other devices, so you don’t constantly have to run back to your wall to use it.

(Image credit: Flic)

The dual-button design of the Flic Duo allows users to create over 30 programmable motion-based commands, meaning you can use gesture commands to control it. For example, you can customise the Flic Duo to understand different presses, rotations and swipes and it’ll recognize what action you’re asking it to do.

Alongside its gesture control, the Flic Duo can also adapt to its location and perform tasks based on where it is. So, if the Flic Duo is on the wall, it’ll control your lights but if you’re holding it, it’ll understand to play music from your best smart speaker .

Like most of Flic’s other smart buttons, the Flic Duo has Matter control and it comes with a range of accessories that are suited to each mode it’s in, such as a magnetic mount for the wall or a clip-on lanyard for when you want to carry it.