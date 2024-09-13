Flic smart buttons and hubs can now control your Matter devices

QUICK SUMMARY
Flic has added Matter support to its range of smart buttons and controllers, so your Flic products can now control a huge range of smart devices.
Matter support is currently being rolled out to Flic users in the form of a free update.
Flic has just introduced Matter support to its line of smart buttons. This new integration allows Flic’s Hubs to act as Matter controllers so you can start a full Matter smart home ecosystem, without the need for a dedicated smart home hub.
Flic’s range of buttons and dimmers have become increasingly popular for easier control over your best smart lights, blinds and other devices. But this new Matter update might be its best feature yet.
The Flic Hub LR and the Flic Hub Mini now support Matter, which allows your Flic buttons and other products to manage and control a wide range of smart devices, including lights, sensors, locks, thermostats and more. While Flic is already compatible with many different brands, like Philips Hue, Sonos, Nanoleaf, Apple Home and others, this update expands Flic’s capabilities even further.
Developed by Shortcut Labs, this Matter update gives Flic hubs the ability to act as independent hubs for Matter devices. What this means is Flic’s hubs and buttons don’t need to be part of a wider ecosystem from smart home companies like Apple, Google, Amazon or Samsung. Instead, you can build your smart home without the big name brands getting involved, and without a dedicated smart home hub, either.
Thanks to the Matter standard, Flic customers have more freedom and control over the devices around their home. As more devices adopt the Matter standard, Flic will be able to control these too, although it’s not yet compatible with Thread, so you’ll need an additional router or device for Matter-over-Thread devices.
All Flic products are getting Matter support, including new and existing products that you own. No hardware upgrade or purchase is needed – the update is free and will start rolling out this week.
