Netgear makes Wi-Fi 7 in the home much more affordable with its latest mesh system

Quick Summary Netgear has introduced a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that's significantly less expensive than many. The Netgear Orbi 370 Series starts at just $149.99 and is available in the US now. It will also be coming to the UK and Europe "later this year".

Mesh networking has proved invaluable for improving many home Wi-Fi issues, not least my own. It is capable of offering a more blanket wireless signal throughout the home, where individual routers and even Wi-Fi extenders just haven't been able to help much.

However, it can be a very expensive solution – especially if you're looking to future-proof your home network with Wi-Fi 7 technology. Many of the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems can run into many hundreds of pounds or dollars, when you add several access points.

And considering it's essential to have at least two units to form a genuine mesh connection, that can end up greatly lightening your wallet or purse.

Thankfully, some systems are starting to break through at more reasonable prices. The new Netgear Orbi 370 Series has just launched in the US for just $349.99 for a 3-pack, with a claimed coverage of up to 6,000 sq ft. A 2-pack will cost you $249.99.

And although they're not yet available in the UK or Europe, they are coming to those regions later this year too.

What is the Netgear Orbi 370 Series capable of?

The Orbi 370 Series can deliver wireless speeds of up to 5 Gbps, and although you might not have an internet connection anywhere near as fast, this actually means that it's much more capable for delivering superfast connectivity to multiple devices at once.

The system is actually just dual-band, rather than tri- like some alternatives, but uses Multi-Link Operation technology to combine the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands to provide a more stable connection with less latency.

This is what keeps the cost down, I suspect.

It also supports 2.5 Gbps Ethernet on both the main router and satellite units, for a faster wired connection.

As with other mesh systems, each unit works with one another to create a 360° Wi-Fi signal that overlaps and fills deadspots around your home. You don't notice a device moving between connections as you might on a system built using extenders.

The version that'll be launched in the UK and EU in the coming months will have a few caveats, including a reduced maximum speed of 3.5 Gbps due to regional frequency restrictions. It'll still be very affordable though, at £299.99 / €349.99 for a 3-pack.