Forget Ring – Arlo’s best video doorbell drops to under £100!

Forget Ring – Arlo’s best video doorbell has just been given a 30% discount in this great payday deal.

The Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell is well built, easy to set-up and has plenty of security features that monitor your home and alert you to anything unusual – and it’s now under £100.

Shop the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell deal

Originally priced at £139.99, the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell is now just £95.99 in Arlo’s summer sale. Released back in 2024, the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell has quickly become one of the most popular video doorbells to buy, and it was even nominated for Best Video Doorbell for the T3 Awards in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

In our Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell review , our frequent smart home reviewer, David Nield, commented that “there's a lot to like about the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell: it comes with the key features you're going to need, the video footage and the two-way audio is crisp and clear, and getting around the app is very straightforward. It works well, and it's also intuitive enough that anyone can use it.

Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell: was £139.99 now £95.99 at Arlo Get the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell for under £100 in Arlo’s summer sale. This wired or wireless video doorbell offers 2K video and a square field of view so you can clearly see who’s at your door from head to toe. It also has a built-in intruder alarm to scare off any potential intruders.

The Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell is a brilliant alternative to a Ring doorbell if you fancy buying from a different smart home brand. It’s affordable – even without the 30% discount – and it’s easy to set-up in just minutes. It has all the features you want in a video doorbell, including two-way talk so you can speak to visitors or delivery people in real-time.

Included in this deal is a free month trial of the Arlo Secure subscription. Arlo Secure unlocks a range of extra features, including person and package detection, plus you can save video clips in the cloud. The app is easy to use, and makes checking in on your home while you’re away quick and easy.

This 30% discount on the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell will end on 27th July so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get this premium doorbell for under £100.