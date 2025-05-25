Save $60 on this must-have Ring starter kit in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale

The Memorial Day sales have kicked off, and we’ve already spotted an amazing deal at Lowe’s this morning. While many of Lowe’s Memorial Day offers are still rolling out, a few select discounts have dropped early – like this fantastic Ring starter kit.

For just under $80, you can jumpstart your smart home with the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. This bundle usually sells for around $140, but if bought separately, these products would cost close to $200, meaning you'd be saving a huge $120.

Take a look at the deal below:

Ring’s security products are a favorite at T3 for delivering great quality and features at a surprisingly affordable price. The Ring Video Doorbell is a standout in our best video doorbells guide, and while it’s not the most premium model, it’s still a great choice.

As for the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, we praised it in our review as one of the most versatile security cameras around. You can install it nearly anywhere, and it offers excellent video quality both day and night.

If you're still in the mood to save some more, check out the best Memorial Day mattress deals for 2025.