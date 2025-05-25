Save $60 on this must-have Ring starter kit in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale
Upgrade your smart home for less
The Memorial Day sales have kicked off, and we’ve already spotted an amazing deal at Lowe’s this morning. While many of Lowe’s Memorial Day offers are still rolling out, a few select discounts have dropped early – like this fantastic Ring starter kit.
For just under $80, you can jumpstart your smart home with the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. This bundle usually sells for around $140, but if bought separately, these products would cost close to $200, meaning you'd be saving a huge $120.
Take a look at the deal below:
Advance your home security with this Ring smart home starter kit. You'd be saving close to $120 – pretty impressive.
Ring’s security products are a favorite at T3 for delivering great quality and features at a surprisingly affordable price. The Ring Video Doorbell is a standout in our best video doorbells guide, and while it’s not the most premium model, it’s still a great choice.
As for the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, we praised it in our review as one of the most versatile security cameras around. You can install it nearly anywhere, and it offers excellent video quality both day and night.
If you're still in the mood to save some more, check out the best Memorial Day mattress deals for 2025.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
My favorite Amerisleep mattress is $600 cheaper for Memorial Day
Get up to $600 off all Amerisleep mattresses in the Memorial Day sales
-
Ring Outdoor Camera Plus Battery review: another top-tier, well-priced home security camera from Ring
An appealing, capable option for keeping eyes on your property
-
My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
-
Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
-
Ring’s new security camera promises its best image quality yet – but it’s the price you’ll be excited about
Ring’s new Outdoor Camera Plus combines indoor and outdoor features in a reasonable price package
-
Ring announces first ever smart smoke alarms in collaboration with Kidde
Ring partners with Kidde on smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
-
Ring cameras get neat free upgrade that makes camera quality better than before
Ring upgrades its cameras with 2K video resolution and vehicle detection