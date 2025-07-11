See what you’re streaming with Tuneshine’s amazing LED album art
This "dynamic art piece" gives your album covers a bigger canvas and works with many of the key streaming apps
Quick Summary
Tuneshine is a 64 x 64 LED display that shows the artwork for whatever you're listening to. It works with iPhone and Android.
Priced at $199 / £150, each Tuneshine is hand-made and shipped from the US.
If like me you love digital music but miss the days of album art bigger than a thumbnail, Tuneshine may well be the perfect gadget.
It's a low-res LED screen that takes the album art of whatever you're listening to and displays it on a 6.3-inch square panel. That's not quite as big as an LP sleeve, but it's much bigger than the little image on your smartphone's music app.
The wooden-framed, 1.57-inch thick Tuneshine is designed to be wall mounted or sat on a desk, and its display consists of 64 x 64 bright LEDs.
That means everything's purposefully pixelated when viewed close up, but the idea here is for you to be sitting somewhere else. Creator Tobias Butler calls it a "dynamic art piece". The panel is rated for 11 years or 100,000 hours of use.
Tuneshine LED display: key features and pricing
Tuneshine works with iOS and Android, and connects to your phone via Wi-Fi to get the album art from Spotify, Apple Music, Sonos and last.fm.
It also works with some podcast apps, and you can specify an image of your own for the Tuneshine to display when you're not listening to anything. Once you've set up the display, you don't need to return to the app – it'll grab the artwork automatically from compatible services as you use them.
There's no subscription fee for Tuneshine, although some additional "resource intensive" features may require payment. At the moment there's just one of those, sharing Tuneshine with someone else.
That requires a membership of one dollar per month or ten dollars a year; that's roughly £7.38 at current exchange rates.
Available from a dedicated website, the Tuneshine itself is cheaper than you might expect: $199 / £150 (about €170 / AU$300). But if you're ordering from outside the US you'll need to take shipping and taxes into consideration as each Tuneshine is handmade in and shipped from the US.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
