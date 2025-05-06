Tivoli's retro radios now come in eye-popping 70s shades

Quick Summary Tivoli has introduced limited editions of its Model One BT AM/FM and Bluetooth radio in striking 70s-inspired colours. There's also a navy blue one, but that's not as fun.

Tivoli Audio's Model One BT radio is a lovely-looking thing, but the available colours have been a little on the sober side... until now.

The UK audio brand has launched a host of new colours inspired by the 70s at its most flamboyant, and I think they look spectacular. If you agree, you might need to move quickly, though – they're all limited editions.

All bar one of the new models are eye-poppingly bright and close to being in primary colours. There's a very vivid Poppy Red version, Avocado Green, which was inspired by 1970s kitchen kit and cars, Highlighter Yellow, modelled on cheap and cheerful home accessories;,and Golden Hour Orange, a yellowish orange based on "funky furniture".

There's also a more sensible Navy Blue option based on more sophisticated fashions of the decade, but it doesn't make me smile as much.

(Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli Audio Model One BT 70s collection: key features and price

Other than the colours, the new Model One BTs are identical to the standard model.

That means they come with handmade wooden cabinets with acoustically inert housings, a single speaker with a heavy magnet long-throw driver, and FM/AM radio and Bluetooth streaming.

Tivoli says the tuner "brings clarity to many of the weakest stations" in radio mode. There are also auxiliary line input and headphone jacks.

I think the Model One BT is a genuinely beautiful bit of audio kit with a hint of a military bunker / 70s recording studio / mad scientist vibe to the design. And while mono may have fallen out of favour, it's still ideal for speech radio and podcasts, and for bouncing around to pop songs in the kitchen.

The new models can be ordered now and will be shipping in six to eight weeks (around June time). The price is £199 / $219 (about €233 / AU$410)