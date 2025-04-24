Nanoleaf’s new Pegboard Desk Dock is the must-have desk accessory of the year

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has launched the Pegboard Desk Dock, a sleek all-in-one smart lighting and organisation solution that not only displays your accessories with customisable, colour-changing LEDs but also syncs to a computer. Available exclusively in black, the Dock comes in a 1-pack (£59.99/$59.99) or 2-pack (£109.99/$109.99), with a limited-time £10/$10 discount via Nanoleaf’s official website.

Nanoleaf has launched its new Pegboard Desk Dock, a smart lighting solution that not only organises and displays your accessories but also enhances your space with customisable, colour-changing LEDs. Designed to sync with your media, the dock reacts to what you're watching, playing or listening to when connected to a computer.

Already known for making some of the best smart lights around, Nanoleaf is upping the ante with this one. It can rotate 180º for immersive front-facing lighting effects and even functions as a charging station via USB-A or USB-C, delivering up to 15W of power.

It's available in a 1-pack (£59.99 / $59.99) or 2-pack (£109.99 / $109.99), with a limited-time £10/$10 discount voucher currently on offer. The dock is available exclusively in black and can be purchased through Nanoleaf’s official website.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The Dock houses 32 full-colour LEDs on both sides, providing directional lighting for your desk. One side features clean lighting, whilst the other sports a perforated panel and four adjustable arms ideal for holding handheld consoles or other gadgets you'd prefer off your desk. Thanks to a rotating mechanism, you can easily switch between display and lighting modes.

Whilst the dock doesn’t require a computer connection, plugging it in unlocks full control via the Nanoleaf Desktop App, which allows for advanced customisation. You can choose from pre-programmed lighting scenes, or have the lighting mimic the on-screen visuals of your game or pulse to the rhythm of your music. However, note that the device is not compatible with the Nanoleaf Mobile App.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)