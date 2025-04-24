Nanoleaf’s new Pegboard Desk Dock is the must-have desk accessory of the year
Think smart light…then level it up
QUICK SUMMARY
Nanoleaf has launched the Pegboard Desk Dock, a sleek all-in-one smart lighting and organisation solution that not only displays your accessories with customisable, colour-changing LEDs but also syncs to a computer.
Available exclusively in black, the Dock comes in a 1-pack (£59.99/$59.99) or 2-pack (£109.99/$109.99), with a limited-time £10/$10 discount via Nanoleaf’s official website.
Nanoleaf has launched its new Pegboard Desk Dock, a smart lighting solution that not only organises and displays your accessories but also enhances your space with customisable, colour-changing LEDs. Designed to sync with your media, the dock reacts to what you're watching, playing or listening to when connected to a computer.
Already known for making some of the best smart lights around, Nanoleaf is upping the ante with this one. It can rotate 180º for immersive front-facing lighting effects and even functions as a charging station via USB-A or USB-C, delivering up to 15W of power.
It's available in a 1-pack (£59.99 / $59.99) or 2-pack (£109.99 / $109.99), with a limited-time £10/$10 discount voucher currently on offer. The dock is available exclusively in black and can be purchased through Nanoleaf’s official website.
The Dock houses 32 full-colour LEDs on both sides, providing directional lighting for your desk. One side features clean lighting, whilst the other sports a perforated panel and four adjustable arms ideal for holding handheld consoles or other gadgets you'd prefer off your desk. Thanks to a rotating mechanism, you can easily switch between display and lighting modes.
Whilst the dock doesn’t require a computer connection, plugging it in unlocks full control via the Nanoleaf Desktop App, which allows for advanced customisation. You can choose from pre-programmed lighting scenes, or have the lighting mimic the on-screen visuals of your game or pulse to the rhythm of your music. However, note that the device is not compatible with the Nanoleaf Mobile App.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
