The ultimate back-to-school gadget just got an even bigger upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Skylight has launched its new Calendar Max in the UK – a 27-inch wall-mounted touchscreen designed to organise busy family life. Priced at £550 in the UK and $599.99 in the US, it will be available later this month from Skylight’s online store and Amazon.

You know a back-to-school gadget is genuinely useful when it works for the whole family – which is exactly what Skylight aims to deliver. Known for its smart digital calendars that help bring order to busy homes, the brand is now launching its most advanced family organisation tool yet in the UK.

The new Skylight Calendar Max features a sleek 27-inch anti-glare touchscreen and interchangeable frames, designed to blend into your home while helping keep everything running smoothly. It follows the original Skylight Calendar, which we reviewed last year at T3.

The Skylight Calendar Max will be available later this month from Skylight’s online store and Amazon, priced at £550 in the UK. It’s already on sale in the US for $599.99.

(Image credit: Skylight)

The Calendar Max connects over Wi-Fi and syncs with popular calendar platforms like Google, Apple and Outlook. You can add events through the screen or mobile app, so everything from work meetings and school runs to after-school clubs and birthdays stays in one place.

It also does a lot more than just scheduling. It includes tools for meal planning, shared grocery lists, chore tracking with visual rewards, and personalised routines for each family member. There’s support for habit-building, custom reminders and colour-coded entries that make it easier for everyone to stay on track.

“Most family organisation tools are designed for one parent’s phone,” says Skylight CEO Michael Seagal. “That leaves kids out of the picture and the mental load with one person. Our Skylight Calendar Max changes that. It is designed to be something the whole family can huddle round, discuss and use to organise their week, fundamentally improving their day-to-day family time.”