Philips Hue just launched an essential accessory for some existing smart lights

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has launched a new MR16 Transformer in the UK and other European countries, designed to convert 230V household electricity down to the 12V needed for its MR16 smart bulbs. It's priced at £84.99/€99.99 and is available via Hue’s online stores – there’s no word yet on a US release.

Philips Hue has quietly launched a new accessory across the UK and other European countries, and if you're using the brand's MR16 bulbs, it might be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

It’s called the Philips Hue MR16 Transformer, and it’s designed to convert standard 230V household electricity down to the 12V needed for MR16 bulbs. These bulbs, which landed in 2023, are popular replacements for older halogen spotlights but need a bit of extra help to run smoothly in modern homes.

It's currently available to buy via Philips Hue’s online stores across Europe, priced at £84.99/€99.99. A US launch is still to be confirmed.

The new Philips Hue MR16 Transformer is fitted above the bulb (Image credit: Philips Hue)

Whilst Hue now has its own official transformer, it looks like these bulbs are also compatible with many third-party transformers. Philips Hue has even published a full list so you know that they're reliable.

However, if you want the most reliable setup, the official accessory might be worth the upgrade.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors