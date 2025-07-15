Xiaomi’s new smart air conditioners are finally coming to Europe – and I’m pretty excited about it

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has listed its first smart air conditioners for global markets – the Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco 2.6kW and 3.5kW models. Both offer cooling and heating, smart features like AI Energy Saving mode and Xiaomi Home app control. Pricing and release dates are still unknown, but they're expected to be affordable.

Xiaomi has really been on a roll lately with its smart home lineup, and I’ve especially been loving the look of its new smart water tap. However, as many fans know all too well, a lot of Xiaomi’s coolest new gadgets tend to launch exclusively in China – which can be extremely frustrating.

Well, that trend is finally starting to change. Xiaomi has officially listed the Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco 2.6kW and Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco 3.5kW on its global website, which means they’re headed to international markets. These will be the brand’s first smart air conditioners available outside of China, and it looks like Europe is first on the list.

We don’t have confirmed release dates or pricing just yet, but knowing Xiaomi’s track record, they’re likely to be competitively priced. We also expect them to be pretty popular, especially as there isn't much of an existing market for air conditioners in Europe anyways.

Both models offer cooling and heating capabilities, with up to 3.6kW heating capacity and 860W heating power. The 2.6kW model is best for rooms between 10 and 20m², whilst the 3.5kW unit suits larger spaces of 15 to 25m².

Users can also control them remotely via the Xiaomi Home app, access Mijia AI Energy Saving mode, and track real-time energy usage. There’s also Google Assistant voice support, and they integrate smoothly with the rest of the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem.

Other handy features include smart pre-heating, anti-condensation tech, and filter cleaning reminders – all designed to make life just a little more comfortable.

