IKEA expands into home energy with first-ever heat pump

IKEA may forever be known as the home of Swedish meatballs and incredibly priced candles, but in recent years, the brand has released some surprisingly exciting products – especially in the smart home space.

That said, things have taken a significant leap forward. IKEA has just announced that it will begin offering air-to-water heat pumps to customers in Germany. The initiative is being launched in partnership with Svea Solar, a brand known for its solar panels, with whom IKEA has been collaborating since 2020.

The new air-to-water heat pump system works by using ambient air to generate heating and hot water. “Heating with heat pumps is independent and can reduce your CO2 emissions by up to three-quarters,” said Taner Karacan, Managing Director of Svea Solar Germany. “We are delighted to mark a new milestone in our successful partnership with IKEA and to support the energy transition in people’s homes.”

Whilst pricing and global availability have yet to be announced, Jacqueline Polak of IKEA Germany has shared that the goal is to make “renewable energy solutions like heat pumps affordable for the masses.” We’re also yet to hear whether the system will include smart controls, but given IKEA’s strong focus on smart home products, it’s highly likely.

Early buyers also have several incentives to take advantage of. In addition to an exclusive 15% discount for IKEA Family and IKEA Business Network members, customers in Germany can currently receive up to 70% of the investment cost reimbursed through government subsidy programs.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.