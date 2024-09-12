IKEA adds Matter support to its smart home hub – two years after first announcing it

QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has finally added Matter support to its DIRIGERA hub two years after first announcing it. The update will allow all IKEA smart products to communicate with other Matter-supported devices and platforms.
The update is available to use from today, and will work with all IKEA smart products.
Despite announcing support over two years ago, IKEA has just officially made its DIRIGERA hub matter-compatible. The update will allow all IKEA smart products to communicate with other Matter-supported devices and platforms.
It's unknown why the update took so long to materialise, but it's certainly a wise move from the Swedish retailer. The list of Matter-compatible products is constantly growing, so it'll only enhance the convenience and accessibility of the IKEA smart home experience.
The update is available to use from today, and will work with all IKEA smart products within lighting, sound, air purification, remote controllers and sensors.
"With the introduction of Matter support on DIRIGERA, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more seamless and interoperable smart home experience. Users no longer need to worry about compatibility – everything will just work together, easily and efficiently” says Damir Smrkovic, Platform and Technology leader at IKEA of Sweden.
What is a DIRIGERA Hub?
The DIRIGERA Hub is the heart of the IKEA smart home setup, and works just like an Apple HomePod or Echo Spot. It enables users to connect and control their smart home devices via the IKEA Home Smart app, and now it's Matter-compatible, the list is endless.
If you're interested in more, check out our guide on how to start a smart home with an IKEA DIRIGERA Hub.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still preparing to launch, but it's not happening just yet
Apple's most expensive and most affordable Apple Watches are still some time away
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Ulysse Nardin Freak celebrates 25 years of the Gumball rally
This is the ultimate watch for car lovers
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nanoleaf finally launches its own smart switch – and it’s insanely affordable
Nanoleaf’s Sense+ Smart Switch is here and it’s got Matter early access
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Will Apple announce changes to Siri’s voice at its Special Event? I hope not…
Hey Siri! Will Apple change its virtual assistant’s voice?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eve Weather review: a compact, connected weather station for your smart home
Temperature, humidity, and air pressure readings from your own little weather station
By David Nield Published
-
The Eufy E330 is a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one
Eufy’s latest smart lock is the key to your home security – and it’s on sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ring’s new affordable video doorbell can now see packages left on your doorstep
Ring upgrades its battery video doorbell with better video and field of view
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Skylight Smart Calendar review: an organiser's dream
If you find it hard to keep a track of everyone in your family, this is the gadget for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google Home app upgrade makes it easier to control the upcoming Nest thermostat
Google Home app gets a stylish upgrade, ready for the new Nest thermostat
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Energy expert says everyone should switch to solar panels – here’s why
Want to make the switch to solar? Hive answers the most commonly asked solar panel questions
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published