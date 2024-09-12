IKEA adds Matter support to its smart home hub – two years after first announcing it

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has finally added Matter support to its DIRIGERA hub two years after first announcing it. The update will allow all IKEA smart products to communicate with other Matter-supported devices and platforms. The update is available to use from today, and will work with all IKEA smart products.

Despite announcing support over two years ago, IKEA has just officially made its DIRIGERA hub matter-compatible. The update will allow all IKEA smart products to communicate with other Matter-supported devices and platforms.

It's unknown why the update took so long to materialise, but it's certainly a wise move from the Swedish retailer. The list of Matter-compatible products is constantly growing, so it'll only enhance the convenience and accessibility of the IKEA smart home experience.

The update is available to use from today, and will work with all IKEA smart products within lighting, sound, air purification, remote controllers and sensors.

"With the introduction of Matter support on DIRIGERA, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more seamless and interoperable smart home experience. Users no longer need to worry about compatibility – everything will just work together, easily and efficiently” says Damir Smrkovic, Platform and Technology leader at IKEA of Sweden.

What is a DIRIGERA Hub?

The DIRIGERA Hub is the heart of the IKEA smart home setup, and works just like an Apple HomePod or Echo Spot. It enables users to connect and control their smart home devices via the IKEA Home Smart app, and now it's Matter-compatible, the list is endless.

