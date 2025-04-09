Samsung SmartThings gets AI updates that improve your sleep – here’s what’s new

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung SmartThings has been given a huge update to enhance your AI home experience. The updates include integration with Samsung Health to improve your sleep environment, as well as better routines, onboarding, broadcasts and Matter compatibility.

Samsung SmartThings just got a huge update to its platform, designed to enhance the AI home experience. The new upgrades include an integration with Samsung Health and Matter compatibility, all of which allow more personalised automation, tracking and flexibility – here are all the updates you should know about.

Kicking off with sleep – Samsung SmartThings is now integrated with Samsung Health in an effort to improve your sleep environment and habits. By pairing your Samsung Galaxy Watch or Samsung Galaxy Ring with this SmartThings update, you can now automatically adjust the environment based on your sleep and wake up times.

Samsung Health’s sleep environment reports summarise your sleeping conditions from each night and offer personal insights, like what temperature and light intensity you should aim for within your bedroom. From there, your Galaxy devices can create these conditions for better sleep and you can set routines to improve your sleep, like turning off lights at certain times or playing music to wake you up.

Speaking of routines, this Samsung SmartThings update now supports automation routines based on weekly, monthly and annual schedules. For example, users can change the colour of their smart lights to celebrate special occasions.

Samsung SmartThings-connected speakers can now broadcast voice messages around the home, thanks to this new update. This makes in-home communication much easier and more convenient, plus you can send updates in real-time, like calling people down to dinner when it’s ready.

Samsung SmartThings now supports Matter 1.4 to expand its device categories. The latest version of the Matter standard includes energy management, solar power and battery storage devices, so you can create a full smart home ecosystem using SmartThings – see how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings for more details.

Another new update is Calm Onboarding. While this feature has been around since 2023, it’s now being expanded so third-party compatible devices can now be easily onboarded for a more connected smart home. This update will roll out to Korea first before expanding to other countries.