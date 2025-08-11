IKEA launches new water meter to track and reduce water usage – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has introduced the Bergvattnet water meter, a device that helps you track exactly how much water you use in the shower and make your routine more eco-friendly. It’s already available in most European countries, including the UK and France, for £35 or €39.99. There’s no confirmation yet on whether it will be released in the US.

IKEA is known for producing all sorts of compact, handy gadgets – especially when it comes to helping us cut down on energy use. Just last year, the Swedish retailer even added its Energy Insights feature to the Home Smart app, giving customers a simple way to track their electricity consumption. Clearly, saving resources is high on IKEA’s radar, but this latest launch is a little different.

Over the past few weeks, IKEA has quietly rolled out the Bergvattnet water meter for showers in various European countries. Described as a “smart shower monitoring solution”, it’s designed to help you make your showers more eco-friendly while showing exactly how much water you’re using.

The Bergvattnet is already available in most European countries – including the UK and France – for £35 or €39.99. However, we've not been told yet whether it will make its way to the US or not.

(Image credit: IKEA)

As you can see from the product images, it features a large, easy-to-read display showing your total water usage and the current water temperature. It even times your shower, automatically resuming the count if the water is turned off for less than two minutes.

Whilst it doesn’t have app connectivity or other smart integrations, IKEA says the Bergvattnet works with most thermostatic and standard shower mixers. You can attach it either to the lower mixer outlet or to the shower kit’s inlet, as it can measure water flow in both directions. It’s battery-powered, comes with a sealing washer, and includes a three-year guarantee.

(Image credit: IKEA)