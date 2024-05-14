IKEA adds energy monitoring feature to its Home Smart app

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched the new Energy Insights feature to its Home Smart app in a bid to help customers to monitor their electricity consumption. The feature is now available in the Swedish IKEA Home smart app, and will be further improved and developed throughout the year.

IKEA has added a new Energy Insights feature to its Home Smart app, designed to help customers monitor their electricity consumption with greater precision. The announcement follows the brand's recent smart home launches, including a new smart bulb and various smart sensors.

The Energy Insights feature works by offering real-time data on energy consumption and electricity spot prices, comparing your home's usage to similar households. This aims to empower customers to use their energy-intensive appliances more efficiently, and save money in the long run.

The feature is available in the Swedish version of the IKEA Home smart app, but its expected to launch in other countries in the not too distant future.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Whilst still in development, IKEA has also said that the Energy Insights feature will offer personalised advice on how to save energy, with practical and actionable tips. It will also provide recommendations on products and services that help reduce energy use, with solutions available directly from IKEA.

The feature also doesn't require any smart home products to function, with customers being able to access this service by simply logging into the app with an IKEA Family account.

"We see an increased interest in smart home products and specifically those that can help save energy. By offering cost-effective smart energy solutions we want to enable more people to participate in energy-saving practices,” says David Granath, Range Manager at IKEA of Sweden.

“This feature is just the beginning of our journey towards providing comprehensive smart energy solutions for the home. As we continue to develop the IKEA Home smart system, we are eager to add more features that will contribute further to energy efficiency in the home," added Granath.

Read our guide on how to start a smart home with an IKEA DIRIGERA Hub for more information on the Home Smart app.