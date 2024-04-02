IKEA's new smart bulb is brighter, lighter and has 20 different colour options

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched a new smart bulb in a number of European countries. The TRADFRI LED E14 806 lumen bulb provides both dimmable white and coloured lighting, and has a 25,000 day life expectancy. In the UK, it's priced at £11, and an E27 version is also available for the same price.

It was announced today that IKEA has launched its new smart bulb in a number of different countries, including the UK, Italy and France. The brand's release follows a series of new smart home products, including three affordable smart sensors and an LED lighting strip.

Unlike IKEA's previous smart bulbs, the TRADFRI LED E14 806 lumen bulb provides both dimmable white and coloured lighting, allowing users to pick and choose from a variety of moods. The colour temperature can be adjusted between a 4000K cool white and a warmer 1780K glow, and has a 25,000 day life expectancy.

As with other IKEA smart home products, the smart bulb can only be controlled through IKEA's own Home smart app and DIRIGERA Hub. This allows users to adjust its colour settings (with over 20 choices available) and dim its brightness. However, it can also be controlled via a remote control, such as the STYRBAR. Make sure you read our guide on how to start a smart home with a DIRIGERA Hub for more information on this.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA TRADFRI LED E14 806 lumen bulb is available in numerous European countries, such as the Netherlands and Italy (€13.99) and France for €9.99. In the UK, it's priced at £11, and an E27 version is also available for the same price.