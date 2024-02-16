IKEA's first smart LED light strip is now available to buy — here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY After rumours circulated last November, IKEA's first smart LED light strip is now available to purchase. It can be bought in most European countries, including the UK, France, Spain and Sweden. The light strip is four metres long and can be cut to any desired length. According to IKEA, the LED strip should last for around 25,000 hours.

As you may or may not know, IKEA does exceptionally well when it comes to smart home gadgets. It has a wonderful array of smart bulbs (some of which feature in our best smart bulb guide) and recently released a trio of affordable smart sensors.

Last November, there were rumours that IKEA was releasing its first first LED light strip, ORMANÄS. As it was only available in the Netherlands, we weren't too sure whether it was a trial product or not. However, IKEA is known for launching its products in the Netherlands before rolling them out to other countries, so our hopes were high.

We can now confirm that the ORMANÄS smart LED light strip is available to buy in other European countries, including the UK, France, Spain and Sweden.

Buy the ORMANÄS smart LED light strip for £30 (€29.99) at IKEA

(Image credit: IKEA)

You've probably heard of the company's infamous VATTENSTEN LED strip lights, but they're not smart devices and can only be controlled via a button. That's why the ORMANÄS smart LED light strip has made such huge news.

The ORMANÄS is dimmable, and has white and coloured lighting options. It can be remotely controlled with the STRYBAR remote control or via the IKEA Home Smart app, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The light strip is four metres long and like IKEA's other LED strips, users will also be able to cut it to their desired length. According to IKEA, the LED strip should last for around 25,000 hours.

If you're interested in more, check out my monthly IKEA smart home picks. I think I know what will be going on my March shopping list!

February IKEA smart home products

December IKEA smart home products

November IKEA smart home products