IKEA's new smart sensors are finally available to buy — here's how much they cost

IKEA made headlines at the end of 2023 by announcing the launch of three affordable smart sensors, enabling customers to manage and monitor their homes from anywhere in the world. The Swedish retailer seemed to be on a roll, having only confirmed it was launching its first smart LED light strip a few weeks before. Whilst the news of these smart home products travelled far and wide, there was no information about pricing and availability released at the time, making it difficult to judge when consumers would be able to get their hands on them. Well, that's all about to change.

Giving even the best smart sensors a run for their money, IKEA's PARASOLL and VALLHORN sensors will each deliver real-time notifications whenever activity is detected, allowing users to stay informed and connected to their home. Both devices did actually launch earlier than expected, but they were only available in a few countries, such as France and Sweden.

You may be thinking Hang on? Weren't there three sensors altogether? You're correct, there were. However, the BADRING Water Leakage Sensor seems to still be in production, so we're not entirely sure when it'll be available to buy. That doesn't mean the others aren't though! Take a look:

PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

The PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor is designed for discreet mounting on windows and doors. This sensor notifies users when these access points are opened or closed, making them aware of any unexpected entries. It should be noted that it doesn't come with any batteries, so you will need to have an AAA to hand or purchase the IKEA LADDA AAA rechargeable battery instead.

Get the PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor for £9 (€9.99) at IKEA

VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

The VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor can be placed both indoors and outdoors. It activates lights upon detecting movement and offers personalised lighting with adjustable colour and intensity settings. Again, it doesn't come with batteries so you'll need 2 x AAA to get you started!

Get the VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor for only £7 (€8.99) at IKEA

