You can now buy balcony solar panels from IKEA – for less than you’d expect

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA is making smart home energy more accessible with its new, affordable balcony solar systems – launched just months after its first heat pump. The kits are also created in collaboration with Svea Solar, with prices starting at €449. For now, they're only available in Germany, but a wider rollout could be on the horizon.

IKEA made headlines recently with the launch of its first-ever heat pump in partnership with Svea Solar, the Swedish brand best known for its solar panels. Now, the furniture giant is doubling down on home energy with a brand new line of balcony power systems that help users generate their own electricity.

The new solar kits are also a collaboration with Svea Solar, continuing a partnership that began back in 2020. IKEA claims these are the most affordable all-in-one systems on the market, and they come with expandable storage options to grow with your needs.

Prices start at just €449 for the Stream Complete Set S, which includes two 450W rigid solar panels and an EcoFlow Stream microinverter. There are also plenty of add-ons, including a smart meter and smart plug, so you can monitor and control your setup with ease.

EcoFlow Stream microinverter (Image credit: IKEA)

Just like with the heat pump, these solar systems are currently only available in Germany. However, IKEA has hinted that other European markets may be next, so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

On its website, IKEA calls balcony solar panels "the perfect way to start your solar energy journey," adding that they're designed to be "extremely simple and sustainable, thanks to powerful STREAM batteries and an easy plug-and-play setup."

