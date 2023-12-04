These are the 3 IKEA smart home products I'm buying in December

If you haven't read about the smart home products I picked up in IKEA last month, then you'll be unaware of my new-found obsession. Not only do IKEA sell budget-friendly furniture and delicious meatballs (I admit it - they're my favourite), it has also ventured into the world of smart home. From smart bulbs and speakers, to diffusers and motion sensors, the huge retailer really does it all.

I'm currently in the process of building up my smart home, and whilst I am a huge fan of brands such as Philips Hue and WiZ, I can confirm that I am in love with the IKEA products. I therefore wanted to share with you my top picks for December, and the smart home devices I'll be purchasing in the next few days.

Before you find out, have you seen that IKEA has recently launched not one, not two, but three new smart sensors? I know what will be included in next month's round up!

1. MITTLEDLED kitchen drawer lighting with sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

With the IKEA MITTLEDLED Kitchen Drawer Lighting, you'll no longer have to worry about working your way around the kitchen in the pitch black. By just sticking it in place, It enhances the atmosphere of your kitchen whilst illuminating the items in your drawer or cupboard.

As it comes with a sensor, the light switches on and off automatically when you open or close the drawer, meaning no energy is wasted. It's also made up of LEDs, so it consumes up to 85% less energy and lasts 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs. No electrician needed!

The IKEA MITTLEDLED Kitchen Drawer Lighting is 56cm long and available on the IKEA website for £15.

2. TRÅDFRI Wireless control outlet

(Image credit: IKEA)

Now, this one is really cool. The IKEA TRÅDFRI Wireless Control Outlet can transform any home into a smart home, allowing users to control household appliances from a distance.

By connecting it to the IKEA Home smart app, you can turn the control outlets on or off at any time, and also schedule the settings with timers grouped with other smart products. The app also allows users to dim lights, adjust blinds and speakers, control rooms, set and schedule scenes, connect to voice assistants and more.

The IKEA TRÅDFRI Wireless Control Outlet is also available on the IKEA websitefor £15.

3. SYMFONISK Picture frame with WiFi speaker

(Image credit: IKEA)

I have covered the IKEA SYMFONISK range a lot recently, but it's only because I think it's pretty wonderful. This particular product brings IKEA and Sonos together once again, combining a WiFi speaker and a picture frame all in one.

Users can use it as the only sound source in a room or sync it up with existing products from the SYMFONISK series or Sonos products, allowing you to easily expand your sound system.

It's available in a white or black frame and with different interchangeable fronts, so you can choose the style that suits you and your home. You can stream music, podcasts and radio via WiFi without interruptions from phone calls or notifications. The music keeps playing even when your phone or tablet is not around.

The IKEA SYMFONISK Picture Frame with WiFi Speaker is available on the IKEA website for £220.

Before you go, have you heard the rumours that IKEA is launching its first smart LED light strip?