Xiaomi's new smart ceiling light with motion sensor is now available – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY After months of delay, the Xiaomi Smart Ceiling Light D20 is finally available to buy. Its standout feature is a built-in radar sensor that detects motion to automatically turn the light on or off. It's currently available in Germany for €39.99 and listed in Hungary and Spain, with UK pricing still unknown.

It was over six months ago that Xiaomi teased the release of its Smart Ceiling Light D20, hinting at its availability for purchase in the coming weeks. Fast forward to today, and it’s finally here, but the wait turned out to be a bit longer than anyone expected.

It's clear that the light's standout feature is its integrated smart radar light sensor, switching the light on when you enter a room and off when you leave. It also outputs a respectable 900 lumens of brightness and lets you fine-tune the colour temperature anywhere between 2,700K and 5,700K.

Right now, it’s available in Germany for €39.99, and it’s also listed on the Xiaomi store in Hungary. Meanwhile, a support page on Xiaomi's Spanish website suggests a launch is on the horizon over there, and we’re still waiting on UK pricing details.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The D20 integrates with Xiaomi’s HyperOS Connect, so you can control it remotely via the Xiaomi Home app. It can also sync up with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for a fully hands-free experience.

Design-wise, it keeps things sleek and modern with an ultra-slim 6 cm profile that hugs the ceiling. However, Xiaomi points out that the light must be installed on a concrete ceiling, and the radar sensor feature only works if it’s activated via the app.

