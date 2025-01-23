Xiaomi's new ceiling smart light has a built-in radar sensor

QUICK SUMMARY
Xiaomi has unveiled the Smart Ceiling Light D20 on its website, featuring a smart radar light sensor for automatic motion detection and a slim 6 cm design. Launch date, pricing and availability remain unconfirmed.
Xiaomi has introduced the Smart Ceiling Light D20 on its global website, hinting at its availability for purchase in the coming weeks. It's clear that the light's standout feature is its integrated smart radar light sensor, which automatically detects movement as you enter or leave the room.
The D20 boasts a sleek and minimalist design with a slim 6 cm profile, as well as an IP50 dust resistance rating. However, it should be noted that the Xiaomi Smart Ceiling Light D Series is specifically designed for concrete ceilings, so it's recommended to confirm compatibility with your home before purchasing.
Details about the launch date, country availability and pricing remain unconfirmed at this time, but we'll confirm when more information becomes available.
The Smart Ceiling Light D20 delivers impressive performance, offering up to 900 lumens of brightness at 4000K. Its adjustable colour temperature, ranging from 2700K to 5700K, also allows users to customise lighting to suit any mood or setting.
The device integrates seamlessly into smart home ecosystems through HyperOS Connect, enabling remote operation via the Xiaomi Home app. Additionally, it supports voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, providing a hands-free, user-friendly experience.
This development marks an exciting step forward in smart lighting innovation, with Philips Hue also rumoured to be exploring sensor functionality in its existing smart lights.
