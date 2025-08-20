Honor Magic V5 breaks a world record – and you definitely can't guess what it's for

Quick Summary The Honor Magic V5 just earned a Guinness World Record – and you'd never guess why. The phone suspended a fridge and some gym equipment from its hinge to prove the strength of its hinge.

2025 has proven itself to be a landmark year for the tech market. We've seen the debut of slim phones with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which push the boundary for handset size further than ever before.

We've also seen leaps taken in the world of foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has proven that the Korean brand can still play in the modern arena, while rumours about the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold suggest that will also be a solid pick.

But it's a third landmark folding handset – the Honor Magic V5 – which has garnered some attention today. That's because the device has just earned a Guinness World Record for one of the most bizarre reasons I've ever heard.

The phone now holds the record for the heaviest weight lifted by a suspended foldable phone. That was achieved at an event in Dubai on the 1st of August, where the device was able to lift a whopping 104kgs – an 84kg fridge and a further 20kg of weighted plates.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Now, if you're anything like me, you're probably not often in a situation where you need to lift your fridge with your phone, so what gives? The record attempt was held to showcase the strength of the hinge on that handset, with a challenge to suspend more than 100kg with the device.

Let's be frank – it's seriously impressive. I've been especially lax with hitting the gym in the last few weeks – and altogether too generous with cake in the meantime – but that's still more than all of me!

It might not be the kind of essential test we're all undertaking on a daily basis, but it certainly goes a long way to proving the durability of the handset. I've been a fond user of both the Honor Magic V2 and the Honor Magic V3 before now, and this is only adding to the excitement of this new device for me.

