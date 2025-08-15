Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could have a foldable phone world-first spec

Quick summary A new report has revealed the potential new specs of the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and it appears to come packing IP68 waterproofing, as a foldable first. Also notable from the WinFuture report is the addition of a 10x optical zoom camera.

Android fans may be in for a treat if a new report is correct in revealing some early specs for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Coming from often accurate German outlet WinFuture, there is a new spec sheet doing the rounds for what is claimed to be the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google is expected to officially launch the Pixel 10 range of smartphones next week. This report suggests we can look forward to a world-first with IP68 waterproofing appearing on a foldable phone as never before.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Another interesting spec that's listed is the addition of a 5x telephoto lens, but with 10x "optical zoom". A little confusing then, as optical suggests a 10x hardware zoom, yet with a 5x telephoto lens its difficult to imagine how that jumps to 10x without it being digital enhancements rather than optical.

One potential explanation would be a higher megapixel sensor, which could offer a digital teleconverter feature similar to what we see in some mirrorless cameras. That allows for a crop zoom which doesn't affect the image quality, though it would be slightly peculiar to dub it an optical zoom.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Other useful features include the addition of 15W Qi2 charging for wireless PixelSnap accessories. It's also claimed to feature a 5,015mAh battery with 30W wired PPS charger.

So this could be the only foldable phone with IP68, making it more water and dust proof than the IP48 rated Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and the IP58 rated Honor Magic V5 and Vivo X Fold 5.

