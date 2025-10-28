I've been using the brand new Oppo Find X9 Pro – a clear one-up competitor to the OnePlus 15 – for four weeks now. It's a stellar flagship with a suite of capable cameras, which is clearly gunning to be one of the best Android phones of 2025.

But, ahead of my full review – which I'll publish in due course – I felt that I simply had to present my thoughts on the simply insane Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit (pictured) that you can also buy as an optional extra for the Find X9 Pro.

I was fortunate enough to get a box seat at The Royal Albert Hall in London and test the device out during a Sigur Rós gig in early October. I've used many professional camera zoom lenses in my time, so to have an optic with such reach on a phone is truly something.

Oppo Find X9 Pro with Hasselblad Teleconverter: Sample Images

First thing's first, precisely how does the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit work in tandem with the Find X9 Pro? I've included more detailed images of the product in a gallery below, if you want extra visual details.

You'll need to attach the official carbon fibre case, onto which a separate plate slides across the camera enclosure and locks into place. This plate has the twist-lock connector for the lens attachment.

Once in place, you'll need to go into the Camera app, select More from the shooting options, and tap Hasselblad Teleconverter to activate its use. This presents you with a 10x, 20x and 40x set of zoom options. Just what can such zoom levels achieve?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Camera app zoom: Zoom (35mm equiv.) 10x 230mm 20x 460mm 40x 920mm

The Hasselblad Teleconverter actually sits over the 70mm (equivalent) telephoto lens of the Find X9 Pro, providing a 3.28x magnification, or a 230mm equivalent.

Oppo states that's '10x' because it's 10-fold greater than the 23mm main lens of the phone's camera system – even though that's not used with this accessory.

Because the 70mm is paired with a 200-megapixel sensor, there's a mass of resolution to play with too, hence the 20x and 40x being able to crop into this and produce a 920mm equivalent result. From a phone!

However, there is some consideration to using such a converter. That 3.28x zoom means you lose light from reaching the sensor. So while the 70mm is f/2.1, you'll lose around 3.4 stops, giving an equivalent aperture of f/6.9.

By default that's going to mean longer exposures, especially in limited light scenarios, so the camera system leans heavily on AI or computational imaging processing, in order to amplify its results.

As you can see from my gallery of sample shots, further up page, what this can achieve can be pretty mind-blowing stuff though. It doesn't work every time, mind, whether from subject movement, hand movement causing blur, or AI going overblown in its handling of finessing details.

Oppo Find X9 Pro cameras: How capable is the standard zoom?

And if you don't think the gallery of shots above look like anything special then, well, check out my seating position in the gallery below.

This is the 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x and 6x defaults as shot using the Find X9 Pro's suite of cameras – without the Hasselblad Teleconverter attached, of course.

Puts in perspective just how much closer in on the action this lens can get the photographer – it's impressive and like little else out there.

Or, more to the point, little else that's actually available to most people – Vivo's similar solution won't be found outside of China, for example.

Without the lens attached the Find X9 Pro still delivers a decent selection of cameras, as you can see in the overview I've provided below:

Wide (15mm equivalent): 50-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.76in sensor size, phase-detection autofocus (PDAF)

50-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.76in sensor size, phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) Main (23mm): 50MP, f/1.5, 1/1.28in, PDAF, optical image stabilisation (OIS)

50MP, f/1.5, 1/1.28in, PDAF, optical image stabilisation (OIS) Tele (70mm): 200MP, f/2.1, 1/1.56in, PDAF, OIS

There's a lot of competition among the best phones, especially when it comes to cameras, and while I don't suspect many are going to rush out and buy the Hasselblad Teleconverter, it's a really interesting, fun and capable offering to enhance the X9 Pro's already impressive capabilities.

I'll be out and about shooting plenty more with the latest Oppo flagship over the coming days, now that the phone's launch event – which took place in Barcelona, Spain – is done and dusted.

But having used the phone for a full month as my own at this stage, my thorough review will feature all the detailed pros and cons about the device. I'll be publishing in the not-too-distant future, so stay tuned.