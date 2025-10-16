Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a new 200-megapixel player is due this month

Quick Summary Following its home country release, Oppo has officially confirmed the Find X9 series will be revealed for worldwide launch at a launch event on 28 October, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. The Find X9 Pro features a Hasselblad-backed 200-megapixel 3x optical zoom among its camera suite, which is a strong signal of camera competitiveness against Samsung's flagship Galaxy handset. Final specification for the international handsets will be revealed at the launch event, for now Oppo is only confirming the zoom camera, the 7500mAh battery capacity, and first use of Mediatek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.

After a hiatus from UK and wider markets, Oppo came back with a bang in its flagship Find series, asserting itself as among the best Android phones on an international scale once more.

It's set to continue that trend in 2025, too, with the Oppo Find X9 series officially released in its home country, but confirming a "worldwide launch event" that's set to take place on 28 October.

That'll be the forum for Oppo to show off its Find X9 and Find X9 Pro duo of handsets. But ahead of that date it's teased some of the key specifications – with the Pro model's zoom camera, in particular, being a highlight.

The Find X9 Pro will feature a Hasselblad-backed 200-megapixel 3x optical zoom, delivering ultra-high resolution that the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra can't even match.

It's a major statement of intent that Oppo is continuing with its Hasselblad partnership, too, with OnePlus having recently confirmed its ditching the Swedish optics and camera-maker for its forthcoming flagship.

Official camera samples have been released – a cropped gallery below, as T3's system only permits 16:9 aspect ratio images – to show off the impressive detail, low-light quality and sheer scale that this camera system will offer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Oppo ) (Image credit: Oppo ) (Image credit: Oppo )

While the full international specification is yet to be released – so there's a question mark over whether there'll be any key differences between the Chinese models – Oppo has confirmed some other key specifications too.

Principal among those is the Find X9 series' use of MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset, marking it as the first deployment of the 3nm chipset on this side of the globe. There's no Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to be seen here.

There's more big news on the battery front, too, with the Find X9 featuring a 7025mAh battery and the Find X9 Pro featuring an even larger 7500mAh cell. That's significant, around 50% more capacity than many of the best phones tend to offer.

The capacity difference is reflective of the handsets' size, with the Find X9 delivering a 6.59-inch display, marking it as marginally smaller than the Find X9 Pro's 6.78-inch panel. Both are " framed by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels," states Oppo.

It's also confirmed that the latest ColorOS 16 software will feature from day dot – although precisely when the handsets will go on sale and how much they'll cost is, as yet, unclear. More when we know it from the launch event on the 28 October...