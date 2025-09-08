Official OnePlus 15 photos show there's life after Hasselblad
Losing the Swedish camera giant may not be the end of the road for OnePlus
Quick Summary
The first non-Hasselblad branded images from a OnePlus camera system have been shown in a blog post on the OnePlus website.
Those look seriously impressive, and should inspire confidence in those who want to take killer phone photos.
Back in June, we reported on a dramatic change coming to the next generation of OnePlus phones. That report suggested that the brand would be ceasing its partnership with Swedish camera giant, Hasselblad, which has previously collaborated on the optics in its devices.
Now, the first images from the post-Hasselblad era have been showcased – and it's not as bad as we first feared. In a blog post on the brand's website – machine translated from Chinese – OnePlus announces the end of the Hasselblad era, and shares a trio of pictures taken with its new in-house camera system.
That's called Lumo in the blog post, though reports suggest it might be called the DetailMax Engine in other regions. I'd wager that Lumo is a little snappier, personally.
All three of the sample images are taken using the 85mm equivalent focal length, and the results look stellar. Colours look really nice, and there's a solid degree of detail, albeit without the depth of field you'd find in a dedicated setup.
Still, what it lacks in physical sensor capabilities, it makes up for in computational power. The report suggests that the system has been designed to capture people, with exceptional performance in portrait blur, motion capture and telephoto imaging.
That sounds like a seriously competent setup, and one which should tantalise phone photography lovers everywhere. I've long been a fan of the brand's photography prowess, and this proves that there is more to it than just a Hasselblad logo.
Clearly some of that magic has rubbed off, and the results prove that a post-collaboration landscape should still be competitive among the best Android phones on the market.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The camera technology should arrive as part of the OnePlus 15 launch, and if historic release schedules are anything to go by, that will come around the end of the year. We'll have to wait and see, but I'm certainly excited to give this one a go.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.